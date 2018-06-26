ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 07 (Canadian Bands)

A new episode of the ReadJunk Podcast is out and we’re celebrating Canadian bands since it’s going to be Canada Day on July 1st. It was fun tracking down bands from Canada, some not so surprising, others surprising that they were Canadian…Not like there is anything wrong with it. We got a little bit folk, little bit of celtic punk, some ska, some rock, and whatever else is from the Great White North.

Playlist:

  1. Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet – Having An Average Weekend
  2. Great Big Sea – Ordinary Day
  3. Spirit of the West – Political
  4. The Mahones – There She Goes
  5. The Paperboys – After The First Time
  6. The Planet Smashers – My Obsession
  7. The Kingpins – L’Aventurier
  8. King Apparatus – Michael & Anne
  9. Chris Murray – Rocksteady
  10. Alan Doyle – Take Us Home
  11. Enter The Haggis – One Last Drink
  12. Captain Tractor – Someday
  13. The Real McKenzies – To The Battle
  14. The Dreadnoughts – Polka Never Dies
  15. Great Lake Swimmers – Pulling On A Line
  16. Jordan Klassen – Baby Moses
  17. Chinatown – Apprendre á Danser
  18. Chris Velan – Any Number of Ways
  19. Arcade Fire – Sprawl II
  20. Dayglo Abortions – Kill The Hosers
  21. D.O.A. – The Enemy
  22. Propagandhi – Ska Sucks
  23. Chixdiggit – Swedish Rat
  24. Sum 41- The Hell Song
  25. Magic – Rude
  26. Bedouin Soundclash – When The Night Feels My Song
  27. Tal Bachman – She’s So High
  28. Crash Test Dummies – The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
  29. The Tragically Hip – Wheat Kings
  30. Bryan Adams – Summer of 69
  31. Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
  32. The Guess Who – These Eyes
  33. Rush – Limelight

Topics:

