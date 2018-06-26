ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 07 (Canadian Bands)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 26th, 2018
A new episode of the ReadJunk Podcast is out and we’re celebrating Canadian bands since it’s going to be Canada Day on July 1st. It was fun tracking down bands from Canada, some not so surprising, others surprising that they were Canadian…Not like there is anything wrong with it. We got a little bit folk, little bit of celtic punk, some ska, some rock, and whatever else is from the Great White North.
Playlist:
- Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet – Having An Average Weekend
- Great Big Sea – Ordinary Day
- Spirit of the West – Political
- The Mahones – There She Goes
- The Paperboys – After The First Time
- The Planet Smashers – My Obsession
- The Kingpins – L’Aventurier
- King Apparatus – Michael & Anne
- Chris Murray – Rocksteady
- Alan Doyle – Take Us Home
- Enter The Haggis – One Last Drink
- Captain Tractor – Someday
- The Real McKenzies – To The Battle
- The Dreadnoughts – Polka Never Dies
- Great Lake Swimmers – Pulling On A Line
- Jordan Klassen – Baby Moses
- Chinatown – Apprendre á Danser
- Chris Velan – Any Number of Ways
- Arcade Fire – Sprawl II
- Dayglo Abortions – Kill The Hosers
- D.O.A. – The Enemy
- Propagandhi – Ska Sucks
- Chixdiggit – Swedish Rat
- Sum 41- The Hell Song
- Magic – Rude
- Bedouin Soundclash – When The Night Feels My Song
- Tal Bachman – She’s So High
- Crash Test Dummies – The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
- The Tragically Hip – Wheat Kings
- Bryan Adams – Summer of 69
- Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
- The Guess Who – These Eyes
- Rush – Limelight