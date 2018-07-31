ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 14 (Comedy & Parody Songs)

Episode 14 of the ReadJunk Podcast is comedy, parody, satire type of songs. Got a wide variety of funny stuff ranging from stuff in movies & tv, to comedians to punk bands with funny lyrics. Fun for the whole family…err maybe not the entire family.

  1. Monty Python – Every Sperm Is Sacred
  2. Weird Al Yankovic – Amish Paradise
  3. The Beards – You Should Consider Having Sex with A Bearded Man
  4. The Lonely Island featuring Akon – I Just Had Sex
  5. Family Guy – A Bag Of Weed
  6. Stephen Lynch – Tennessee
  7. Denis Leary – Asshole
  8. Tim Hawkins – Things You Don’t Say To Your Wife
  9. Billy Connolly – Half-Stoned Cowboy
  10. Bo Burnham – Today’s Country Songs
  11. Nerf Herder – Portland
  12. NOFX – Creeping Out Sara
  13. The Vandals – My Girlfriend’s Dead
  14. Bloodhound Gang – Bad Touch
  15. The Aquabats – Fashion Zombies
  16. The Rutles – It’s Looking Good
  17. Bruce McCulloch  – Daves I Know (The Kids in the Hall)
  18. Nick Rivers – How Silly Can You Get (Top Secret)
  19. Spinal Tap – Gimme Some Money
  20. Tenacious D – Karate
  21. South Park – Uncle Fucka
  22. Eric Idle – The FCC Song
  23. DVDA – Now You’re A Man
  24. In Living Color – Mc Hammer Parody
  25. BASEketball – Life Is Spinning Out Of Control
  26. Team America – Freedom Isn’t Free
  27. Cast – We’re Men In Tights (Robin Hood: Men In Tights)
  28. Cleavon Little – I Get A Kick Out Of You (Blazing Saddles)
  29. Gene Wilder & Peter Boyle – Puttin’ on the Ritz (Young Frankenstein)
  30. Cast – Springtime For Hitler (The Producers)
  31. Walk Hard – Let’s Duet
  32. Simpsons – Flaming Moe’s
  33. Step Brothers – Boats ‘N’ Hoes
  34. Chris Trapper – Not Normal
  35. Flight of the Conchords – Too Many Dicks on the Dance Floor
  36. Bad Lip Reading – Bushes of Love
  37. Isaac Hayes – Chocolate Salty Balls
  38. Chappelle’s Show – R. Kelly’s “Piss on You”
  39. Jackie Q – Supertight
  40. Garfunkel and Oates – The Loophole
  41. CB4 – Sweat On My Balls
  42. Eddie Murphy – Boogie in your Butt

Next week’s episode will be all new music so stay tuned for that!

