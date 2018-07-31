ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 14 (Comedy & Parody Songs)

Episode 14 of the ReadJunk Podcast is comedy, parody, satire type of songs. Got a wide variety of funny stuff ranging from stuff in movies & tv, to comedians to punk bands with funny lyrics. Fun for the whole family…err maybe not the entire family.



Playlist:

Monty Python – Every Sperm Is Sacred Weird Al Yankovic – Amish Paradise The Beards – You Should Consider Having Sex with A Bearded Man The Lonely Island featuring Akon – I Just Had Sex Family Guy – A Bag Of Weed Stephen Lynch – Tennessee Denis Leary – Asshole Tim Hawkins – Things You Don’t Say To Your Wife Billy Connolly – Half-Stoned Cowboy Bo Burnham – Today’s Country Songs Nerf Herder – Portland NOFX – Creeping Out Sara The Vandals – My Girlfriend’s Dead Bloodhound Gang – Bad Touch The Aquabats – Fashion Zombies The Rutles – It’s Looking Good Bruce McCulloch – Daves I Know (The Kids in the Hall) Nick Rivers – How Silly Can You Get (Top Secret) Spinal Tap – Gimme Some Money Tenacious D – Karate South Park – Uncle Fucka Eric Idle – The FCC Song DVDA – Now You’re A Man In Living Color – Mc Hammer Parody BASEketball – Life Is Spinning Out Of Control Team America – Freedom Isn’t Free Cast – We’re Men In Tights (Robin Hood: Men In Tights) Cleavon Little – I Get A Kick Out Of You (Blazing Saddles) Gene Wilder & Peter Boyle – Puttin’ on the Ritz (Young Frankenstein) Cast – Springtime For Hitler (The Producers) Walk Hard – Let’s Duet Simpsons – Flaming Moe’s Step Brothers – Boats ‘N’ Hoes Chris Trapper – Not Normal Flight of the Conchords – Too Many Dicks on the Dance Floor Bad Lip Reading – Bushes of Love Isaac Hayes – Chocolate Salty Balls Chappelle’s Show – R. Kelly’s “Piss on You” Jackie Q – Supertight Garfunkel and Oates – The Loophole CB4 – Sweat On My Balls Eddie Murphy – Boogie in your Butt

Next week’s episode will be all new music so stay tuned for that!