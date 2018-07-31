ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 14 (Comedy & Parody Songs)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 31st, 2018
Episode 14 of the ReadJunk Podcast is comedy, parody, satire type of songs. Got a wide variety of funny stuff ranging from stuff in movies & tv, to comedians to punk bands with funny lyrics. Fun for the whole family…err maybe not the entire family.
Playlist:
- Monty Python – Every Sperm Is Sacred
- Weird Al Yankovic – Amish Paradise
- The Beards – You Should Consider Having Sex with A Bearded Man
- The Lonely Island featuring Akon – I Just Had Sex
- Family Guy – A Bag Of Weed
- Stephen Lynch – Tennessee
- Denis Leary – Asshole
- Tim Hawkins – Things You Don’t Say To Your Wife
- Billy Connolly – Half-Stoned Cowboy
- Bo Burnham – Today’s Country Songs
- Nerf Herder – Portland
- NOFX – Creeping Out Sara
- The Vandals – My Girlfriend’s Dead
- Bloodhound Gang – Bad Touch
- The Aquabats – Fashion Zombies
- The Rutles – It’s Looking Good
- Bruce McCulloch – Daves I Know (The Kids in the Hall)
- Nick Rivers – How Silly Can You Get (Top Secret)
- Spinal Tap – Gimme Some Money
- Tenacious D – Karate
- South Park – Uncle Fucka
- Eric Idle – The FCC Song
- DVDA – Now You’re A Man
- In Living Color – Mc Hammer Parody
- BASEketball – Life Is Spinning Out Of Control
- Team America – Freedom Isn’t Free
- Cast – We’re Men In Tights (Robin Hood: Men In Tights)
- Cleavon Little – I Get A Kick Out Of You (Blazing Saddles)
- Gene Wilder & Peter Boyle – Puttin’ on the Ritz (Young Frankenstein)
- Cast – Springtime For Hitler (The Producers)
- Walk Hard – Let’s Duet
- Simpsons – Flaming Moe’s
- Step Brothers – Boats ‘N’ Hoes
- Chris Trapper – Not Normal
- Flight of the Conchords – Too Many Dicks on the Dance Floor
- Bad Lip Reading – Bushes of Love
- Isaac Hayes – Chocolate Salty Balls
- Chappelle’s Show – R. Kelly’s “Piss on You”
- Jackie Q – Supertight
- Garfunkel and Oates – The Loophole
- CB4 – Sweat On My Balls
- Eddie Murphy – Boogie in your Butt
Next week’s episode will be all new music so stay tuned for that!