ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 20 (United States of SKAmerica)

ReadJunk Podcast Episode 20

Episode 20 of the podcast is called United States of SKAmerica and I picked 1 band from each state, plus the capital of the US. So 51 tracks of ska! It’s a long episode at 3 hours long so feel free to skip around or pause and come back to it. Enjoy!

It was hard finding bands for some states. Some are okay, I had to find a band for each state so it is what it is. You’ll like the bands or you won’t. I know I could have picked other bands for other states but this is the playlist that I came up with. Next week’s episode will be pirate/shanty songs since it’s Talk Like A Pirate Day on September 19th.

You can listen below or download at iTunes, Podbean, Stitcher, Google and wherever you can download/subscribe to podcasts.

*Correction: in the podcast I said I heard LTJ “My Very Own Flag” on Skarmageddon 2, I meant Skanarchy II compilation.

Playlist:

  1. Alabama – Blame Sydney – Moose Gun
  2. Alaska –  T.I.A. – 34c
  3. Arizona – Kongo Shock – Mokska Medicine
  4. Arkansas – The Mistletones – Gimmie Somethin’ to Dance to
  5. California – Reel Big Fish – Thank You For Not Moshing
  6. Colorado – Five Iron Frenzy – A Flowery Song
  7. Connecticut – Spring Heeled Jack – Pay Some Dues
  8. Delaware – The Bullbuckers – Gimme a Little Sign
  9. Florida – Less Than Jake – My Very Own Flag
  10. Georgia – The Taj Motel Trio – Stop Playing Games
  11. Hawaii – Go Jimmy Go – Don’t Stop Everything
  12. Idaho – The Opskamatrists – Routine
  13. Illinois – Slapstick – There’s A Metal Head in the Parking Lot
  14. Indiana – Johnny Socko – If I Didn’t Have A Goiter
  15. Iowa – Fairhaven – Floating
  16. Kansas – O’Phil – You Say
  17. Kentucky – The Rough Customers – Army of My Own
  18. Louisiana – Joystick – Merry Kitchen
  19. Maine – Sonic Libido – All The Same
  20. Maryland – The Smooths – Farewell
  21. Massachusetts – Mighty Mighty Bosstones – It Can’t Hurt
  22. Michigan – Mustard Plug – Away From Here
  23. Minnesota – The Prizefighters – Hypocrite
  24. Mississippi – StereoHype – Blackout
  25. Missouri – Mu330 – Now
  26. Montana – The Skoidats – Goggles & Blinders
  27. Nebraska – The Bishops – The Other Side
  28. Nevada – Be Like Max – You Don’t Know Me
  29. New Hampshire – The Feel Goods – Running Out Of Time
  30. New Jersey – Inspecter 7 – Regret II
  31. New Mexico – The Giant Steps – One Day Soon
  32. New York – The Toasters – Dub 56
  33. North Carolina – The Jumpstarts – Recover Lover
  34. North Dakota – The Ska-Skank Redemption – Hit N’ Run
  35. Ohio – The Pinstripes – Alright Baby
  36. Oklahoma – LFNC – Quiet Beginnings
  37. Oregon – Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Don Quixote
  38. Pennsylvania – Ruder Than You – Uncle Albert
  39. Rhode Island – The Agents – Every Night
  40. South Carolina – The Independents – In The Rain
  41. South Dakota – Donnybrook Brawlers – Blow Your Mind
  42. Tennessee – The Soul Radics – One Time
  43. Texas – The Suspects – Another Day Another Dollar
  44. Utah – Stretch Armstrong – Drool
  45. Vermont – Steady Betty – Sabotage
  46. Virginia – Murphy’s Kids – Silver Lining
  47. Washington – Easy Big Fella – Regular Guy
  48. West Virginia – Distorted Penguins – Sexi Lexi
  49. Wisconsin – I Voted For Kodos – Calc Lecture Girl
  50. Wyoming – Charlie Pathetic – Sore Loser
  51. Washington D.C.* – The Pietasters – Maggie Mae

