ReadJunk Podcast – Matt Collyer (The Planet Smashers)

Episode 38 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Matt Collyer of the Canadian ska band The Planet Smashers and Stomp Records. I’ve been listening to the band since I’ve been listening to ska since 95/96. They have a new album coming out on May 10th called Too Much Information and it’s another awesome album that was added to their discography.



In this episode, we talk about their new album, the early days of the band, Stomp Records, New England Ska Fest, Canadian ska scene, Planet Smashers songs and music videos and yes, even a little bit of hockey.

