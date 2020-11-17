ReadJunk Podcast – The Future Of Concerts?

Episode 59 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with hosts Bryan and Chris, featuring Chris’s buddies Drew and Jason (The Devil’s Due Podcast). We talk about the future of concerts and what’s that going to look like post-COVID.



We talk about the current state of things, how shows and concerts could be improved in the future, live streaming concerts happening now, how Brexit could be a big problem for UK bands post-pandemic and other things along those lines.

The transition track is from Chris Taylor.

You can follow ReadJunk on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/readjunk or follow my own art page on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bryankremkauart.

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well.