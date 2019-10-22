ReadJunk Podcast – The Misfits at Madison Square Garden Concert Review

Episode 45 of the ReadJunk Podcast is Me (Bryan Kremkau) and Chris Taylor recapping and reviewing the Misfits reunion concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC (October 19th 2019). The Damned and Rancid were the openers. We discuss a little bit about the history of Misfits that lead to these reunion shows, getting to MSG, obnoxious people in the crowd, Jerry Only breaking over 7 bass guitars, if the Misfits will be doing more of these reunion concerts and some other random stuff sprinkled in the conversation.



Transition track done by Ethan Meixsell and it’s called “Demilitarized Zone.”

