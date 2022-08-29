3 Pairs of Boots – “Mighty Love”
Aug 29th, 2022
Record Label: Dark Country Music
Genre: Country/Americana
Website: 3pairsofboots.com
“Leap of Faith” is a song trying to find its way between country and rock, but “Mighty Love” won me over with Laura Arias’s lovely vocals, followed by the equally sweet “Sweet Spot.”
The album can feel a bit same-y at times, but if you’re looking for a companion on your next extended road trip, you could certainly do worse than “Mighty Love” emanating from your speakers.
Notable Tracks: Sweet Spot, Mighty Love
