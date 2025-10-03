John Gorka – “unentitled”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Record Label: Red House Records

Buy Here

Gorka’s new disc may be called “unentitled” though clearly there’s a lot on his mind on this album, his 10th.



The album is by turns easy listening and folky, with highlights including the rather soothing “A Light Exists in Spring.” “First Snow on the Mountains” will make even the most sun-loving among us pine for some cooler weather. Standout tracks include “Welcome Home,” “Hold On,” and “Give Us Back Our Water” especially. For something a bit different, check out “Richard III,” which offers up a history lesson country-style, and Gorka offers something unique on the 6-minute “Harris and the Mare.”

The album is rather consistent, but that’s OK if what you’re seeking is some peace-granting music in your day.

Notable Tracks: A Light Exists in Spring, First Snow on the Mountains, Welcome Home, Give Us Back Our Water, Richard III

Overall Rating: