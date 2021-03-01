The End Times – “S/T”

Record Label: Self-Released

Genre: Ska/Punk

Band Link: The End Times on Facebook

Buy On Bandcamp

The End Times are a side-project of the Rudie Crew with this self-released EP being the band’s first official release.



Over the course of 6 songs, The End Times invoke their alter-egos and get you skankin’ right quick. “Eye For An Eye” sounds like a classic Moon Ska moon stomper while “The Melt” slows things down and gives me visions of a late night show in a dark, damp nightclub. “Lonely Streets” has an evil Mephiskapheles dub vibe too it and the EP comes to a close with ska punk barnburner.

Before you know it, the EP is over and I’m left wanting more. If this is just a taste of what the future holds for this spin-off group, I’m looking forward to what’s in store next.

Bottom Line: Ska and punk that’s reminiscent of the east coast Moon Ska bands because, well…that’s where these lads cut their teeth.

Notable Tracks: Lonely Streets, Vampire, Eye For An Eye

Overall Rating: