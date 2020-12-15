Various Artists – Arose Such A Clatter 2020

Record Label: Self-Released

Genre: Ska/Punk

Band Link: Backyard Superheroes on Facebook

Buy On Bandcamp

Ska and punk music go ironically hand-in-hand with holiday music like peanut butter and mayonnaise. Everyone from the Ramones and Iggy Pop to MU330 and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones has recorded at least a few songs and, even on some occasions, full-length albums. But where the ska and punk community always shines is with compilations of some sort or another. “Arose Such A Clatter” is one such shining star.



This compilation is an ambitious collection of holiday music from current ska and punk bands put together by members of the Backyard Superheroes and the ska punk super-ultra mega-group the NPCs. All proceeds from the compilation are being donated to Marine Toys For Tots.

There are 33 total tracks on the comp with most of them being either original holiday themed songs or cover songs. There are also a handful of non-holiday themed tracks to showcase other bands as well.

Some of the highlights and standout tracks for me were obviously the Backyard Superheroes opening track and theme song of the 2020 holiday season “Quarantine Christmas”, “All I Want For Christmas” by Hooray For Our Side, “Holiday Cheer” by Bite Me Bambi, “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas” by Joker’s Republic, “I Wish You The Best” by Something To Do, “Jinglebells (Millingtonbells)” by Millington, “Mamacita” by Thirteen Bells, “Holiday” by Half Past Two, “God Save the Scene” by the Taj Motel Trio, “Santa In A Ski Mask (Stick ‘Em Up It’s Christmas” by 4 Aspirin Morning, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by the Skluttz, “Killjoy” by the Upfux and “Don’t Panic” by Monkey. Some of those songs I’ve heard before, some are holiday-themed and some are not…these are just some of my favorites upon my first few listens.

“Arose Such A Clatter” is a fun, ambitious project that is not only a pick me up (pun intended) for this past year but is also for a good cause. A new ska and punk compilation is always a good stocking stuffer for the rudies and moonstompers in your life…even if it is digital only…just print out the cover or something. Do your part and support local music as well as Toys For Tots. We can all use the extra love this year.

Bottom Line: A mostly ska and mostly holiday-themed compilation that will introduce you to new bands to enjoy during your 15th lockdown and that supports a good cause.

Notable Tracks: See Above…

