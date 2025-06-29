A Minecraft Movie (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Starring: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge

Written By: Allison Schroeder, Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer

Directed By: Jared Hess

Studio: Warner Bros

The movie (and game) that spawned that stupid chicken jockey trend among teenagers and young kids in theaters is now out on Digital HD, 4K, Blu-ray, and whatever else. A Minecraft Movie wasn’t for me at all and definitely isn’t my demographic. But since my son likes it, I decided to give it a shot. Yeah… I shouldn’t have.



I can’t even recount the plot of the movie because there really isn’t one. Steve (Jack Black) ends up in some cubed-like world. Jason Momoa is rocking a weird mullet, and a bunch of kids are there too to make it appealing to children. They’re all pulled into this blocky universe with strange cube figures. I don’t know… let your kids explain it.

The Super Mario Bros. movie was fun. This was just loud and obnoxious from start to finish. Jack Black was at eleven the whole time. He was completely over the top. Every word out of his mouth had me rolling my eyes, and I really wished I were doing something else. He sings a bunch too… lucky us. Jason Momoa plays a washed-up video game champion, which just feels like a miscast in every way. The cast doesn’t really mesh. And when things start falling apart, Jack Black sings some more.

Usually, these types of movies offer something for parents too. But I couldn’t find anything to laugh at or enjoy. To me, this just feels like a movie where they threw shit at the wall to see what would stick.

There are special features, like “Creepers, Zombies and Endermen, Oh My!” It goes into the puppeteering and CGI behind the monsters, creatures, and cube doggie Dennis. There’s also a bit on Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s friendship, plus featurettes on building the world of Minecraft and bringing the game to life. There’s almost 60 minutes of content beyond the movie… if that’s your thing.

A Minecraft Movie is for your kids and younger audiences who get the references and jokes. And that’s pretty much it. My 9-year-old son loves this movie and has already watched it five times. I hope I never have to watch it again.

Features:

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party

Creepers, Zombies and Endermen Oh My!

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats

Marlene + Nitwit

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (448 kbps)

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Running Time: 101 mins

Rating: PG

