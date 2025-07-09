Lethal Weapon (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Starring: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Gary Busey , Mitchell Ryan, Tom Atkins, Darlene Love, Traci Wolfe

Written By: Shane Black

Directed By: Richard Donner

Studio: Warner Bros

Buy On Amazon.com

I’m getting too old for this shit…reviewing Lethal Weapon on every platform it comes out on it but hey it’s a classic! This 4k UHD release contains the theatrical and director’s cut which I have never seen before.



Lethal Weapon was a staple of my teenage years, growing up on 80s and 90s action movies. It’s a classic, although I prefer Lethal Weapon 2 for some reason, maybe since I saw that one in theaters. The first few minutes of this movie contains so much nudity that would give MPAA fits today. Also, what the hell is with Murtaugh’s family coming into the bathroom while he’s in the bathroom. That would be the last place I’d want to be if my parents were there.

The duo of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover is iconic and spawned so many copycat cop movies as well as spoofs (National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1). Gary Busey played a crazy person, or maybe it was real life. No one knows. I always remember how crazy Riggs was in this, constantly speed running after cars with machine guns. What is he, Tom Cruise? The electro-shock treatment scene is iconic and how he got out of it, as well as Riggs trying to “save” a jumper from a building. The classic line “getting too old for this shit” started here and has been used countless times since.

The disc has 2 versions of the movie which I don’t think I ever saw the director’s cut. Some more back story on Murtaugh and Riggs. There’s a tribute on the late Richard Donner and a quick featurette on the chemistry between Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Lethal Weapon is still a classic in mind, some people think it’s a Christmas movie and some people won’t watch it again based on a certain actor’s personal life. It’s hard to deny this is a great influential action movie that spawned so many movies (too many perhaps?) and other ripoffs. Mel and Danny were a great duo and seeing this in 4k makes you want to re-watch the other ones now.

Features:

A Legacy of Inspiration: Remembering Dick Donner (7:00)

“I’m Too Old for This…”

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (78.61 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

German: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Japanese: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital Mono (224 kbps)

Note: All stereo/mono options are Theatrical only, Japanese is inaccessible except by Japanese players, 1.0 Spanish is 192kbps Latino Spanish.

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Bottom Line: Lethal Weapon still holds up as a classic although some things a bit dated

Running Time: 117 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: