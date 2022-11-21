Elf (4k UHD + Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, Bob Newhart, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Peter Dinklage

Written By: David Berenbaum

Directed By: Jon Favreau

Studio: Warner Bros

Son of a nutcracker! The somewhat “new” Christmas classic of the bunch is Elf, the movie I can’t skip over during the holiday since it was released 19 years ago. I guess we’ll get an updated 20th anniversary edition next year too? The movie already looked good in Blu-Ray, so now it looks even better in 4k!



Like the other Warner Bros releases, I’m not going to discuss plot since the movie has been out for almost 20 years now. I’m sure you’ve seen this so let’s just get into things.

I have to watch Elf every year, and every year I find new things to laugh at. Lately, it has been the guy who’s on work release in the mailroom. He claims he’s in his 20s when really he’s probably pushing 50. Will Ferrell is just so likable in this, even if you’re not the biggest Will Ferrell fan. I am, so it’s one reason why I love this movie. The late James Caan and Ed Asner are great in this, and of course can’t forget a blonde Zooey Deschanel.

Jon Favreau just knows how to hit you over the head with nostalgic feelings and pay true homage to the classics that we all grew up watching. There’s the claymation style, the animation, the beautiful score from John Debney, the humor for both kids and adults and a nice modern story. I really hope they never make a sequel to this, as much as it’s tempting because why ruin a good thing. i.e. Anchorman 2.

Obviously the 4k UHD looks ten times better than the Blu-Ray ever did. Although, for some reason it seems darker to me or maybe I’m overthinking it. Everything is rich with details and looks better though. The only negative thing about this release is no new bonus material really. Just the movie and that’s fine, since the movie needed an upgrade. The picture extends to the entire TV now, where before it had the black bars on top and bottom.

If you own Elf already, and have a 4k player, this is a no brainer and worthy purchase. The only thing I might be hesitant about is next year is the 20th anniversary so who knows what might be in store for that release. If you don’t care about that, then sure buy this now!

Features:

Audio commentary

Featurettes from previous editions

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (75.53 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: Elf is finally on 4k UHD!

Running Time: 97 mins

Rating: PG

