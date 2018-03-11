Fear The Walking Dead: The Complete Third Season (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Mercedes Mason, Rubén Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Dayton Callie, Daniel Sharman, Sam Underwood

Created By: Robert Kirkman, Dave Erickson

Studio: Lionsgate

Fear The Walking Dead’s latest season is the best yet. In a way, some of the episodes were better than The Walking Dead. The characters finally stopped acting stupid and became interesting.



The beginning of season 3 finds the group split by the US/Mexico border. Madison (Kim Dickens), Travis (Cliff Curtis), Nick (Frank Dillane), Luciana (Danay García) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) find their way back to each other but are captured by an armed group at a military compound. More reunions and departures happen, and majority of the surviving group find their way at a Texas survival ranch run by Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie). Meanwhile, Strand (Colman Domingo) leaves the hotel and has to find new ways of surviving. Sooner or later, he meets up with a familiar face that everybody thought was long gone. All these storylines come to fruition by the end of the season.

The show has taken a few to find it’s stride and figure out what type of show it wants to be. The first two seasons, the main characters just did stupid thing after stupid thing. I’d like to think that if a zombie outbreak happened, I would know what to do. By the third season, most of the characters were smarter and not as dumb. This season is pretty brutal with the amount of deaths that happened for some main characters and a whole lot of red shirts.

The whole survival ranch storyline was a good setting for the group. The character Troy (Daniel Sharman) was finally a good/bad guy the show needed, and made the show interesting at least. I wasn’t really interested in the dam storyline except for Strand and a few others. I suppose it’s interesting to see how people react when there’s lack of water around. I really enjoyed the Native Americans part in the show, especially the characters of Walker and Crazy Dog. They added a dynamic to a show that I haven’t seen on a zombie show, much less any show I watch regularly. You just don’t see anything from Native American perspective these days. I honestly wouldn’t mind if the show just spinned off on those guys.

For a zombie show, there was some stuff in this season that made me want to throw up. A guy getting dragged through a wall was pretty gruesome. There was one guy that was slowly dying in a lawn chair, with his head exposed as the crows were eating pieces of his brain. That was pretty freakin’ gross. Madison had to kill a sewer zombie and then go through that gross zombie to get through the sewer. Definitely don’t watch this show while eating. I’m sure there was other stuff that was awful to see but it’s a zombie show after all.

The Blu-Ray features some deleted or extended scenes and some audio commentary. I’ve seen the inside the episodes features on YouTube after the episodes aired. The deleted scenes weren’t that special but I guess they were just little moments between characters.

Fear the Walking Dead finally found its groove in Season 3. Too bad the producers want to change things up for the upcoming Season 4. Not sure why that is, I’m sure they could have found a way to work in another character from the other show. Abraham would have been a better fit than Morgan, but we’ll see how it plays out in the new season. In any event, at least the third season is the best so far.

Features:

Inside The Episodes

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Audio Commentaries

Video:

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Audio:

English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

French 2.0 Dolby Surround

English SDH

Subtitles:

Spanish

Bottom Line: The best season of Fear The Walking Dead to date

Running Time: 711 mins

Rating: TV-MA

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: