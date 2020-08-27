Final Space: The Complete First And Second Seasons (Blu-Ray)

Starring: Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter, Jane Lynch, David Tennant

Created By: Olan Rogers, David Sacks

Written By: Various

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/TBS/Adult Swim

Buy On Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own.

“Final Space” follows convicted accidental criminal Gary Goodspeed as he finds himself smack dab in the middle of an unfolding sci-fi space opera and the disastrous events that are sure to follow.

Debuting on TBS, the first season of “Final Space” received mixed reviews when it aired. It was dropped from TBS after the first season and picked up by Adult Swim where it was able to reach its more desirable target audience. This Blu-ray set collects the complete first and second seasons of the show. Unfortunately, for those that want to add this to their digital collection there is no digital code included.

“Final Space” takes cues from animated shows such as “Rick & Morty”, “Futurama”, “Family Guy” and “Adventure Time”. The main character Gary Goodspeed is somewhat of an irritating buffoon who never quite reaches the aura of likability like Fry or Peter Griffin. His buffoonery sets the shows early events in motion and follows along as he acts dumber and dumber with each and every scene. During his exile for destroying a fleet of the space police’s ships, he meets and befriends a cutesy alien creature with immense powers named Mooncake. Mooncake is sought after by the evil Lord Commander (voiced by David Tennant). Gary also gains allies in Quinn Ergon, a soldier/love interest that isn’t mutual and the cat bounty hunter Avocato as they seek out answers to the place called Final Space where the universe ends.

While the show takes some of its influences from shows like “Futurama” and “Rick & Morty” it definitely has the utter weirdness and quirky intellectual humor of “The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy”. Outside of those influences, most times the show falls flat. I can’t seem to get over the fact of how terrible of a lead character Gary is. When he’s not being completely obnoxious and annoying, he’s usually making things worse for the rest of the universe…and it’s not in a charming “whoops, I did it for Leela Fry kind of way”. The supporting cast is decent with some well-known celebrities lending their voice talents to the show such as Ron Perlman, David Tennant, Jane Lynch, Conan O’Brien, Keith David, Alan Tudyk and Andy Richter and the animation is bright and vibrant with some unique backdrops for locales and planets.

I can’t help get over my critical thinking of the overall feel of the show. It feels more like poor man’s version of “Rick & Morty” and “Futurama” but from the perspective of a hyperactive child. The moments that are supposed to be funny are usually just cringe worthy scenes that you hope are over soon. When Gary isn’t in the way, the supporting characters seem more interesting and fit to run the show. There were some episodes that ended up being fun and watchable but when it came down to it, I couldn’t force myself to finish the final season. “Final Space” is apparently one of those shows where I’m not the target audience.

Features:

• Behind the Scenes of Final Space (Season 1 and 2)

Audio:

DTS-HD Master Audio English 5.1

English SDH

Video:

1080p High Definition 16×9 1.78:1

Bottom Line: “Final Space” aims for an adolescent teen boy for their target audience and sticks to it. The show would have been much more enjoyable if the main character suffocated in space in the opening scene and it instead decided to focus on Mooncake and Quinn…two much more interesting characters.

Running Time: 489 Mins

Rating: Not Rated

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: