Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital)

Starring: Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Tara Strong, Will Arnett, Hynden Walch, Kristen Bell, Michael Bolton, Nicolas Cage

Written By: Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath

Directed By: Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Buy On Amazon

With everyone in the superhero business getting their own movie, even Aquaman, Robin has decided to pursue his lifelong dream of getting his own solo movie. Will he put his goals above the team and will this mean the end of the Teen Titans?



“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” picks up where the animated shorts leaves off which means I can’t really tell exactly when and where this takes place. The “Teen Titans GO!” shorts forgo continuity and any semblance of a structured timeline for quick laughs and outlandish situations. With a full length movie to fill out with those same things, “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” actually works out a fun and entertaining story that also manages to showcase the goofy skits and wacky sing-a-longs “GO!” is known for.

With the superhero movie boom Robin and the Teen Titans, who are seen as jokes and D-listers among the superhero community, sneak into the upcoming Batman movie premier in hopes that a movie starring themselves will have an upcoming trailer announcement. After the Batmobile, Alfred and the Utility Belt have movies announced, Robin decides to take it upon himself to find an arch-nemesis and finally get his own solo movie. Along the way, the Teen Titans GO! team encounter Slade/Deathstroke who finally gets properly introduced into this Titans timeline. Slade has an evil plan and Robin plans to use it as his catapult into stardom. Battle lines are drawn, fights are fought and mind manipulation haphazardly occurs! Oh yeah, and some superheroes are shockingly wiped out of existence including a baby Aquaman and Bruce Wayne’s parents in some morbidly amusing ways. Yikes!

I was a big fan of the original Teen Titans animated series but not so much of a fan of “GO!” so some of the over-the-top situations are worthy of plenty of eye rolls but the extended length of the movie was a benefit since there needed to be plot progression and the writers did a great job of penning a humorous script that flowed nicely and was quite humorous. Again, you’ll still have your ridiculous moments like the team escaping just about all of the most powerful of DC heroes or when the Titans fight to their theme song.

One great thing about “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” is that the original cast from the first animated Titans series carried over into “GO!” and brought along a few guest stars along the way such as Nicholas Cage and Will Arnett…the latter of which also doubled as producer of the movie. Getting to hear some more “BOOYAAS!” and Greg Cipes lines is always an added bonus.

Whether you’re a fan of the first Teen Titans animated series or a casual or hardcore “GO!” fan, you’ll need to watch this movie the whole way through. There are plenty of references to both shows but one particular end credit scene will have you staining your trousers. On top of that the movie is pretty good unto itself. Some of the plot points are purposefully predictable in obviously funny ways (I see you Jade Wilson) but that’s the point with this movie and “Teen Titans GO!” in particular. Every Titan has their moment in the spotlight and when times are tough and things are bleak, they pull each other up off the ground because in the long run, they’re all family. Now sit back, put your feet up and enjoy “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” with your own family.

Features:

· Lil Yachty Music Video: “Teen Titans GO! Rap”

· Sing-a-long with Silkie “DC Super Hero Girls: The Late Batsby” Mini-Movie

· Red Carpet Mayhem

· Teen Titans GO! To the Movies: WB Lot Shenanigans

· “Everything is Fake”: Exclusive song not in the movie

· “Teen Titans GO!: Translated”

· Storyboard Animatics:

– Storyboard Animatics: Time Cycles

– The Final Battle

Audio:

Blu-ray

DTS-HD Master Audio English/French/Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Video:

Blu-ray

1080p High Definition 16×9 1.85:1

Bottom Line: “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” is a long running “GO!” skit that manages to piece together a somewhat choppy plot into something more fun and entertaining than it should be.

Running Time: 84 Mins

Rating: PG

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: