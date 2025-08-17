The Accountant 2 (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, J. K. Simmons

Written By: Bill Dubuque

Directed By: Gavin O’Connor

Studio: Warner Bros

The Accountant was a surprisingly fun movie, and the sequel delivers just as much entertainment. This one leans more into a buddy-action vibe between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. It’s over-the-top at times, but the action sequences are cool, and overall, I had a good time watching it.



The story kicks off after former FinCEN director Raymond King (J.K. Simmons) meets with a mysterious assassin, Anaïs (Daniella Pineda). When things go south, King’s protégé and current FinCEN director, Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), is tasked with finding The Accountant, Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck). Christian pulls in his assassin brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) for help. While Medina isn’t exactly comfortable with their illegal methods, she joins forces with them to uncover the mystery behind a photo of a Salvadoran family left behind with King.

I swear screenwriter Bill Dubuque must’ve asked himself, “How can we take the most boring job ever and make it interesting?” The answer: create an autistic, money-laundering assassin with a badass brother. It sounds ridiculous, but it works. Honestly, I’m surprised this sequel exists, but I’m glad it does. It’s also refreshing to see a different take on autism in an action setting.

Affleck and Bernthal have great chemistry and play off each other well. Affleck’s Christian is deadpan, blunt, and unfiltered, while Bernthal’s Braxton is more of a chaotic brute. I wish J.K. Simmons had more screen time, but at least his character still plays a key role in the story. Cynthia Addai-Robinson handles her part solidly, and I especially enjoyed the fight scene between her and Pineda. Another standout was Allison Robertson as Justine—her nonverbal performance added a nice emotional layer.

The sequel’s strength lies in exploring the fractured-but-growing relationship between Christian and Braxton. The final act is both intense and entertaining, especially the shootout and the mission to save the kids. The Accountant 2 isn’t necessarily a theater-worthy experience, but it’s a fun and engaging watch at home.

Just as good as the first one

