Westworld: Season 3: The New World (4k Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital)

Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman

Created By: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy

Studio: Warner Bros.

Westworld season 1 was brilliant, season 2 was hit or miss and beyond confusing. The third season has lost its way, confusing to the point of no return and I question whether or not to give a shit if there’s a season 4. There were a few things I liked about the season but not a whole lot.



When we last left Westworld, Dolores escaped into the real world with a few “pearl” ball thingies including Bernard’s. 3 months later, Dolores begins to infiltrate Delos company and see how lower-class people are treated in the real world. She develops a friendship with Caleb (Aaron Paul), a former soldier who does petty crimes on the side. Meanwhile, Maeve is stuck in another world in the park but soon finds herself out in the real world and battling Dolores. I’d go more into things before then it will just get confusing like the show itself.

I didn’t watch this season when it aired back in the beginning of the year. I just wasn’t in the mood to get confused and then I kept hearing mixed reactions about the season. After watching the season finally, sadly, I’m not sure if I’m going to continue beyond this season. I’ve just lost interest in the premise, the characters and it’s gotten so damn confusing that I have to read recaps, Wikipedia and watch YouTubers explain what the hell I just watched. So much time invested in a show that, frankly, I don’t think is worth it anymore. There are so many timelines, who and who isn’t a robot twists that it’s exhausting to keep up with. I’m all for the occasional plot twist but when the creators just seem to over-complicate things, it’s boring.

The whole appeal of the show for me was seeing these robots rise up in the park, and that element is mostly gone now. Dolores is out. It sort of reminds me of Tron Legacy when Quorra gets out of the grid but that’s where things left off. So basically what I’m saying, the series finale should have been the robots getting out for the first time. Based on the ending of season 2, I thought this season might go in the direction I thought it might go and we just never got that. They went in some other direction, added random characters like Caleb. No fault of Aaron Paul, who I just felt like I was watching Jesse Pinkman in the future the entire season. The entire time I’m watching season 3, I just kept saying to myself: why do I care about this character and his backstory? It just didn’t make much sense bringing in new characters besides a villain or two. I didn’t mind them adding the character of Serac (Vincent Cassel) because it made sense to the story they were trying to tell. On another note, I wasn’t sure what the hell they were doing with William (Ed Harris) this season. Like, this was the best they could have done for his character? Wasn’t crazy with parts of “Charlotte’s” story either.

What did I like? The acting was great which is par for the course and the scoring was awesome as usual from Ramin. I liked moments from Bernard, certain moments with Maeve but something was definitely missing from this season. I usually like Maeve but even her character was boring me this season. In the end, I just think the creators painted themselves into a corner and should have ended the series after 2 seasons.

There’s plenty of extras to watch if that’s your thing. There’s behind the scenes featurettes on certain episodes, some techy aspects from the series, production design, shooting on location in Spain and Singapore and more!

I was beginning to lose interest in Westworld in season 2 but wanted to see where things ended up in Season 3. It’s a bit of a letdown where the show has gone and not sure I’ll continue on. I honestly think the show should have just ended after the second season or better yet, maybe just the first season? While the acting, the music, locations, some of the action are great; I just don’t know if it will be enough to bring me back.

