Yellowstone: Season 2 (Blu-Ray)

Starring: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Neal McDonough, Terry Serpico, Ryan Bingham

Created By: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson

Studio: Paramount

Buy On Amazon.com

I enjoyed the hell out of Yellowstone Season 1, and Taylor Sheridan has upped the ante for Season 2 to make it one of my favorite shows of the year. Yellowstone is beautifully shot, intense at times and has some great acting in it as well. Think of the Sopranos, but in cowboy hats.



The second season of the show continues where the first season left off. The show follows the powerful Dutton family and their ranch in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will do anything to protect his ranch and his family. The ranch has its steady problems of people trying to build resorts near their borders, Indian reservations trying to take the land back and other shady stuff happening in and around the property. In season 2, alliances change a bit as worse people, The Beck brothers (Neal McDonough, Terry Serpico) enter the scene to try to take on the the Duttons. Meanwhile, John is trying to groom Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Rip (Cole Hauser) to lead the ranch one day when he’s not around.

I didn’t know what to expect with Yellowstone this season. I thought maybe Kevin Costner wouldn’t be on it that long because ya know, he’s Kevin Costner but he stuck around for 2 seasons now. I think the show could definitely survive without him but still, it’s great to see him on a show like this. The acting for the show is excellent, with great performances from Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes. Danny Huston is always good in the things he’s in as well.

Each episode felt gripping this season, or there were some other subplots that were just as interesting like Jimmy dealing with his past with the drug dealers, Jamie’s downward spiral, and Beth and Rip’s relationship. The stuff between the Duttons, Dan Jenkins, Chief Thomas Rainwater and the Beck brothers was really intense TV. Felt like if you were missing out on some mafia-like things on TV, this show had you covered with it in a way. The one scene that comes to mind when people try to go after Beth Dutton at her office. Another scene is the Becks going after Kayce’s little son, and the search for him after that. The subplot with Ryan Bingham’s character Walker was really interesting, and curious to see if he’ll be around for future seasons or not. At least they will continue to use his music on the show. Yellowstone has made me into a fan of his, that’s for sure and would love to see him do more acting gigs.

Besides all the action and intensity, there’s also some fun, lighthearted things as well. That’s mainly with the ranchers in the bunkhouse and Jimmy. The horse riding stuff was neat and a bit off topic, but still wasn’t boring or anything. It’s curious to see how the character of Jimmy evolves. Last season, I watched on the Blu-Ray but this time I watched each week. I would watch pretty close to air time because I was interested in the season. I keep telling others about the series as well because I think people need to see the 2 seasons. Definitely one of my favorite shows on TV right now. Everything about the show is top notch: acting, directing, cinematography, the locations, the music, the characters and the storylines.

The Blu-Ray contains a bunch of small featurettes that probably aired on TV and YouTube, then there’s some good extras like a half hour making of Season 2 and other things like that. The Only Devils Left – Making Yellowstone Season 2 making of featurette was good, had footage of filming with lots of candid interviews with the cast & crew. I’d love to be on set for the show, just to look at those views of Montana. Since I’m a photographer, I loved seeing the behind the scenes of tintype photography. They used to do that type of photography back in the old west, so it was fitting they used it for this show. The shots came out so nice, and it looks photoshopped in a way but that stuff is real. It uses so much chemicals though so I would hate to use it but the results are stunning. Besides that, there’s some other smaller featurettes like deleted scenes, the guys from the bunkhouse talking about each episode and a few other bonus features.

Yellowstone Season 2 was by far the better seasons of the show, and season 1 was great too! There’s more action, more interesting storylines and characters added to the show and it was a blast to watch on a weekly basis. Of course, now you can binge Yellowstone if you want to own the Blu-Ray, which I highly recommend. Just sucks there’s no streaming option included with this. If you haven’t seen the show, do yourself a favor and check it out!

Features:

Behind The Story

Inside Yellowstone Season 2

Costner on Yellowstone Season 2

Working the Yellowstone: Fight Choreography

Only Devils Left – Making Yellowstone Season 2

Yellowstone TinType Photography Behind the Scenes

Stories from the Bunkhouse

Deleted Scenes

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.00:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.00:1

Audio:

English: Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

Subtitles:

English SDH

Bottom Line: One of my favorite TV shows of the year!

Running Time: 469 mins

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: