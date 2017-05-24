EEK! the Game of Thrones Season 7 official trailer is here and it looks glorious! I knew the trailer was coming when news was posting new images and posters. The trailer looks amazing and can’t wait for the show to debut on July 16th at 9pm on HBO!



The trailer was fast paced and action packed which should give you an idea on what the season will be like. There are only 7 episodes this time and then 5 more I believe next year.

In the beginning, we see Cersei pretty much saying she is surrounded by enemies but they will defeat them. Yeah right… Jon and Tormund running away from something, Jon looks like he’s choking out Littlefinger in the Crypts, Davos saying who cares who sits on the throne, Arya seems like she’s making her way up north to Winterfell?, Dany’s dragons and dothraki causing havoc in battle and so much more in just almost 2 minutes. It’s really hard to type out all that I saw in the trailer.

Now excuse me, I have to re-watch this trailer for 2 months.