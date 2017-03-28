Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer #2 Is Awesome!

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered this morning and it looks awesome! It features lots of Tony Stark/Iron Man and we get a lot more glimpses of Michael Keaton as Birdman..err Vulture. Seeing Spider-Man and Tony together for an entire movie should be amazing. I haven’t seen any of the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies but I’m sold on this. Spider-Man finally feels back on track, which should be obvious because of how good he was in Captain America: Civil War.



The movie is directed by Joe Watts and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei and of course Robert Downey Jr. It comes out July 7th and I predict it will be huge.

By the way, studios…STOP with these teasers of the trailer right before the thing we’re about to watch. It’s fucking stupid and pointless!