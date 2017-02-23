Michael Franti and Spearhead Announce Love Out Loud Tour 2017

Michael Franti and Spearhead have announced Love Out Loud tour 2017. Fan club tickets for phase 1 of the Love Out Loud Tour are on sale now here. . General sale begins March 1st. Sign up for the fan club to get early access. He will be playing the Paramount on June 9th in Huntington, NY, June 10th at The PlayStation Family (is that same as theater, did they change the name already?), and on June 15th he will be at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ.



Tour Dates

March 2nd Anchorage, AK @ Bear Tooth Theatrepub (Trio Show) SOLD OUT

March 4th Fairbanks, AK @ Blue Loon (Trio Show)

March 18th Aspen, CO @ Wagner Park World Cup Village

April 14th Underberg, South Africa @ Splashy Fen Festival

April 15th Clarens, South Africa @ Lush Festival

April 16th Johannesburg, South Africa @ The Good Luck Bar

April 17th Capetown, South Africa @ Parklife Festival

April 22nd Winter Park, CO @ Springtopia 2017

May 12th Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

May 13th Hahuku, HI @ Turtle Bay Resort (Trio Show)

May, 14th Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

May 18th Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Shangrila

May 19th Shibuya-Ku, Japan @ Shibuya Duo Exchange

May 20th Yokohoma, Japan @ GREENROOM FESTIVAL

May 27th Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa

June 4th San Diego, CA @ County of San Diego Waterfront Park

June 4th Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

June 9th Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

June 10th New York, NY @ The PlayStation Family

June 11th Russell Township, OH @ LaureLive Festival

June 13th Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead

June 15th Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 16th Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

June 17th Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

June 18th Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival

June 20th Portland ME @ Thompson’s Point

June 21st Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ Satsang

June 22nd Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House w/ Satsang

June 23rd Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent w/ Satsang

June 24th Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca w/ Satsang

June 25th Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore w/ Satsang

June 27th New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall w/ Satsang

July 7th Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

July 13th Morrison CO @ Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre w/ Trevor Hall & HIRIE

July 16th Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest