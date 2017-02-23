Michael Franti and Spearhead Announce Love Out Loud Tour 2017
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 23rd, 2017
Michael Franti and Spearhead have announced Love Out Loud tour 2017. Fan club tickets for phase 1 of the Love Out Loud Tour are on sale now here. . General sale begins March 1st. Sign up for the fan club to get early access. He will be playing the Paramount on June 9th in Huntington, NY, June 10th at The PlayStation Family (is that same as theater, did they change the name already?), and on June 15th he will be at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ.
Tour Dates
March 2nd Anchorage, AK @ Bear Tooth Theatrepub (Trio Show) SOLD OUT
March 4th Fairbanks, AK @ Blue Loon (Trio Show)
March 18th Aspen, CO @ Wagner Park World Cup Village
April 14th Underberg, South Africa @ Splashy Fen Festival
April 15th Clarens, South Africa @ Lush Festival
April 16th Johannesburg, South Africa @ The Good Luck Bar
April 17th Capetown, South Africa @ Parklife Festival
April 22nd Winter Park, CO @ Springtopia 2017
May 12th Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
May 13th Hahuku, HI @ Turtle Bay Resort (Trio Show)
May, 14th Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
May 18th Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Shangrila
May 19th Shibuya-Ku, Japan @ Shibuya Duo Exchange
May 20th Yokohoma, Japan @ GREENROOM FESTIVAL
May 27th Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa
June 4th San Diego, CA @ County of San Diego Waterfront Park
June 4th Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
June 9th Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
June 10th New York, NY @ The PlayStation Family
June 11th Russell Township, OH @ LaureLive Festival
June 13th Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead
June 15th Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 16th Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park
June 17th Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
June 18th Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival
June 20th Portland ME @ Thompson’s Point
June 21st Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ Satsang
June 22nd Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House w/ Satsang
June 23rd Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent w/ Satsang
June 24th Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca w/ Satsang
June 25th Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore w/ Satsang
June 27th New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall w/ Satsang
July 7th Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
July 13th Morrison CO @ Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre w/ Trevor Hall & HIRIE
July 16th Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest