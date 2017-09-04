The Brains Touring With Nekromantix in October

The Brains will be touring with Nekromantix in October. They will be starting the tour in Chicago at Reggie’s Rock Club on October 14th and ending in November in California. On October 19th, they will be playing at Gramercy Theatre in NYC, which you can get tickets here. For all the dates, see below.



Tour Dates

OCT 14 SAT

Reggie’s Rock Club

Chicago, IL

OCT 15 SUN

Token Lounge

Westland, MI

OCT 17 TUE

Voltage Lounge

Philadelphia, PA

OCT 18 WED

Middle East

Lexington, MA

OCT 19 THU

Gramercy Theatre

New York, NY

OCT 20 FRI

Ottobar

Baltimore, MD

OCT 21 SAT

Reggies

Wilmington, NC

OCT 23 MON

Masquerade

Atlanta, GA

OCT 24 TUE

The International

Knoxville, TN

OCT 26 THU

Riot Room

Kansas City, MO

OCT 27 FRI

Vices Bar & Venue

El Reno, OK

OCT 28 SAT

Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

Dallas, TX

OCT 29 SUN

Tricky Falls

El Paso, TX

OCT 30 MON

Green Room

Flagstaff, AZ

OCT 31 TUE

The Nile

Mesa, AZ

NOV 1 WED

Brick By Brick

San Diego, CA

NOV 2 THU

Slims

San Francisco, CA

NOV 3 FRI

Rock City Studios

Camarillo, CA

NOV 4 SAT

Strummers

Fresno, CA