The Brains Touring With Nekromantix in October
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 4th, 2017
The Brains will be touring with Nekromantix in October. They will be starting the tour in Chicago at Reggie’s Rock Club on October 14th and ending in November in California. On October 19th, they will be playing at Gramercy Theatre in NYC, which you can get tickets here. For all the dates, see below.
Tour Dates
OCT 14 SAT
Reggie’s Rock Club
Chicago, IL
OCT 15 SUN
Token Lounge
Westland, MI
OCT 17 TUE
Voltage Lounge
Philadelphia, PA
OCT 18 WED
Middle East
Lexington, MA
OCT 19 THU
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
OCT 20 FRI
Ottobar
Baltimore, MD
OCT 21 SAT
Reggies
Wilmington, NC
OCT 23 MON
Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
OCT 24 TUE
The International
Knoxville, TN
OCT 26 THU
Riot Room
Kansas City, MO
OCT 27 FRI
Vices Bar & Venue
El Reno, OK
OCT 28 SAT
Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
Dallas, TX
OCT 29 SUN
Tricky Falls
El Paso, TX
OCT 30 MON
Green Room
Flagstaff, AZ
OCT 31 TUE
The Nile
Mesa, AZ
NOV 1 WED
Brick By Brick
San Diego, CA
NOV 2 THU
Slims
San Francisco, CA
NOV 3 FRI
Rock City Studios
Camarillo, CA
NOV 4 SAT
Strummers
Fresno, CA