Bryan’s Year in Review 2022

2022 is over with and it’s time for the lists that no one wants or reads, my Year in Review for 2022. I gathered up my favorite albums of 2022, even though I still prefer just listening to things on shuffle these days. I actually went to 2 concerts this year, the first time since 2019. I watched a lot of TV series and streaming series, but not a lot of actual movies until they hit the streaming market. I kind of wish movies would just be released the same time as they hit theaters but not all movies do that. It’s gotten better with movies coming out on VOD and to buy a lot quicker though. Well, here’s my year in review for 2022.



Music

Top 20 Favorite Albums of 2022:

1. Ghost – Impera

2. Jimmie Allen – Tulip Drive

3. The Interrupters – In the Wild

4. Bedouin Soundclash – We Will Meet In A Hurricane

5. The Movement – Always With Me

6. Stick Figure – Wisdom

7. The White Buffalo – Year of the Dark Horse

8. The Slackers – Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya

9. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Follow Your Heart

10. Westbound Train – Dedication

11. Stereophonics – Oochya!

12. St Lucia – Utopia

13. The Rumjacks – Brass For Gold

14. Sea Girls – Homesick

15. Lissie – Carving Canyons

16. The Haunted Youth – Dawn of the Freak

17. Jordan Klassen – Glossolalia

18. Frightnrs – Always

19. The Stereo – Thirteen

20. Gregor Barnett – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave

Favorite Concerts of the 2022:

Bettie James Festival with Jimmie Allen in Milton, DE

Carbon Leaf @ Rams Head on Stage, Annapolis, MD

Will I Go To More Concerts in 2023?

Maybe? Hopefully? Probably not.

Genres I listened to a lot to relax in the morning and evenings:

80s/90s New Age

Piano Jazz

WDW Resort TV music that plays in the Disney Resorts

Disney park background loops

Local On The 8s / Weather Channel music from the 80s/90s, I kid you not.

Genres I Explored More Of This Year:

Country

Metal

Genre I Kind Of Got Sick Of (…Sorry):

Ska (new stuff anyway)

One Band I Really Got Into This Year:

Oingo Boingo

Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2022, according to Spotify:



Movies

My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2022 (that I’ve seen):

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. The Batman

4. Violent Night

5. Jackass Forever

6. The Banshees of Inisherin

7. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

8. The Black Phone

9. The Northman

10. Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness

Not Feature-Length But Still Awesome:

Werewolf by Night

Movies I Didn’t Like in 2022:

1. Elvis

2. Memory

3. Nope

4. The King’s Man

Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Prey

Turning Red

Favorite Documentaries of 2022:

Trainwreck: Woodstock 99

Light & Magic

George Carlin’s American Dream

Top 10 Favorite Film/TV Scores:

1. Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

2. The Batman

3. House of the Dragon

4. Wednesday

5. Andor

6. Werewolf by Night

7. Severance

8. Moon Knight

9. The Northman

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Movies That Looked Bad Just Based On the Movie Trailer:

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

Most Anticipated Movies of 2023:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

5. Elemental

6. The Super Mario Bros Movie

7. Oppenheimer

8. Dune Part 2

TV

Favorite TV Series of the Year:

1. House of the Dragon

2. Severance

3. Stranger Things

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

5. Slow Horses (both season 1 and 2)

6. Peacemaker

7. Wednesday

8. The Boys

9. Andor

10. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

11. Barry

12. What We Do In the Shadows (still need to finish the season, I know I know)

13. Only Murderers In the Building

14. Reservation Dogs

15. Better Call Saul

16. Ozark

17. Yellowstone

18. Dark Winds

19. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

20. Winning Time

TV Series I Need To Watch Soon:

The Bear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The White Lotus

1923

The Kids in the Hall (need to finish, only watched 1 episode)

Best Holiday Special This Season:

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Favorite Mini-series/Limited Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Moon Knight

The English

Favorite Political Shows of The Year:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Shorts:

I Am Groot series

Shows I Liked But Not My Favorite:

Our Flag Means Death

The Walking Dead

A League of their Own

Minx

Shows I Didn’t Like:

Ms Marvel

Biggest Disappointment:

Willow

What The Hell Were They Thinking?

Willow including modern music and clothing (denim???!) into the series

Why Did I Watch This (or got stuck watching it)?

Harry and Meghan

Best TV Show Intro of the Year:

Peacemaker

Show I Would Have Put On My Favorites List Last Year If I Watched In Time:

Yellowjackets

Guilty Pleasure Show:

My Lottery Dream Home

Favorite Late Night Talk Series:

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Random Stuff:

Favorite Web Series:

Screencrush

Hot Ones

Apps I Find Myself On the Most:

Letterboxd (ReadJunk)

TikTok

Instagram

My Recommendations for a Twitter Replacement:

Post.News

Letterboxd

Twitter Replacement Potentials:

Mastodon (super confusing and not great with not being able to use same login for app and desktop)

Hive (was cool like IG but then got hacked for a few and lost steam)