Bryan’s Year in Review 2022
Articles | Dec 29th, 2022
2022 is over with and it’s time for the lists that no one wants or reads, my Year in Review for 2022. I gathered up my favorite albums of 2022, even though I still prefer just listening to things on shuffle these days. I actually went to 2 concerts this year, the first time since 2019. I watched a lot of TV series and streaming series, but not a lot of actual movies until they hit the streaming market. I kind of wish movies would just be released the same time as they hit theaters but not all movies do that. It’s gotten better with movies coming out on VOD and to buy a lot quicker though. Well, here’s my year in review for 2022.
Music
Top 20 Favorite Albums of 2022:
1. Ghost – Impera
2. Jimmie Allen – Tulip Drive
3. The Interrupters – In the Wild
4. Bedouin Soundclash – We Will Meet In A Hurricane
5. The Movement – Always With Me
6. Stick Figure – Wisdom
7. The White Buffalo – Year of the Dark Horse
8. The Slackers – Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya
9. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Follow Your Heart
10. Westbound Train – Dedication
11. Stereophonics – Oochya!
12. St Lucia – Utopia
13. The Rumjacks – Brass For Gold
14. Sea Girls – Homesick
15. Lissie – Carving Canyons
16. The Haunted Youth – Dawn of the Freak
17. Jordan Klassen – Glossolalia
18. Frightnrs – Always
19. The Stereo – Thirteen
20. Gregor Barnett – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave
Favorite Concerts of the 2022:
Bettie James Festival with Jimmie Allen in Milton, DE
Carbon Leaf @ Rams Head on Stage, Annapolis, MD
Will I Go To More Concerts in 2023?
Maybe? Hopefully? Probably not.
Genres I listened to a lot to relax in the morning and evenings:
80s/90s New Age
Piano Jazz
WDW Resort TV music that plays in the Disney Resorts
Disney park background loops
Local On The 8s / Weather Channel music from the 80s/90s, I kid you not.
Genres I Explored More Of This Year:
Country
Metal
Genre I Kind Of Got Sick Of (…Sorry):
Ska (new stuff anyway)
One Band I Really Got Into This Year:
Oingo Boingo
Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2022, according to Spotify:
Movies
My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2022 (that I’ve seen):
1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. The Batman
4. Violent Night
5. Jackass Forever
6. The Banshees of Inisherin
7. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
8. The Black Phone
9. The Northman
10. Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Not Feature-Length But Still Awesome:
Werewolf by Night
Movies I Didn’t Like in 2022:
1. Elvis
2. Memory
3. Nope
4. The King’s Man
Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Prey
Turning Red
Favorite Documentaries of 2022:
Trainwreck: Woodstock 99
Light & Magic
George Carlin’s American Dream
Top 10 Favorite Film/TV Scores:
1. Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power
2. The Batman
3. House of the Dragon
4. Wednesday
5. Andor
6. Werewolf by Night
7. Severance
8. Moon Knight
9. The Northman
10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Movies That Looked Bad Just Based On the Movie Trailer:
Rob Zombie’s The Munsters
Most Anticipated Movies of 2023:
1. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods
4. John Wick: Chapter 4
5. Elemental
6. The Super Mario Bros Movie
7. Oppenheimer
8. Dune Part 2
TV
Favorite TV Series of the Year:
1. House of the Dragon
2. Severance
3. Stranger Things
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
5. Slow Horses (both season 1 and 2)
6. Peacemaker
7. Wednesday
8. The Boys
9. Andor
10. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
11. Barry
12. What We Do In the Shadows (still need to finish the season, I know I know)
13. Only Murderers In the Building
14. Reservation Dogs
15. Better Call Saul
16. Ozark
17. Yellowstone
18. Dark Winds
19. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
20. Winning Time
TV Series I Need To Watch Soon:
The Bear
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The White Lotus
1923
The Kids in the Hall (need to finish, only watched 1 episode)
Best Holiday Special This Season:
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Favorite Mini-series/Limited Series
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Moon Knight
The English
Favorite Political Shows of The Year:
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Shorts:
I Am Groot series
Shows I Liked But Not My Favorite:
Our Flag Means Death
The Walking Dead
A League of their Own
Minx
Shows I Didn’t Like:
Ms Marvel
Biggest Disappointment:
Willow
What The Hell Were They Thinking?
Willow including modern music and clothing (denim???!) into the series
Why Did I Watch This (or got stuck watching it)?
Harry and Meghan
Best TV Show Intro of the Year:
Peacemaker
Show I Would Have Put On My Favorites List Last Year If I Watched In Time:
Yellowjackets
Guilty Pleasure Show:
My Lottery Dream Home
Favorite Late Night Talk Series:
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Random Stuff:
Favorite Web Series:
Screencrush
Hot Ones
Apps I Find Myself On the Most:
Letterboxd (ReadJunk)
TikTok
Instagram
My Recommendations for a Twitter Replacement:
Post.News
Letterboxd
Twitter Replacement Potentials:
Mastodon (super confusing and not great with not being able to use same login for app and desktop)
Hive (was cool like IG but then got hacked for a few and lost steam)