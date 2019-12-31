ReadJunk Podcast – Year In Review 2019 with Bryan, Ray & Joe

Episode 49 of the ReadJunk Podcast is our last episode of 2019 and the decade. It’s our Year In Review of 2019 episode with Bryan, Joe and Ray. We give our lists for Top 10 Favorite Movies, TV shows, Concerts, Albums and Joe gives a quick list of his favorite Video Games as well. We start things off by talking Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for a few minutes, nothing too spoilery. Then we get into our lists.



Apologies to Ray, when he was talking about Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, I accidentally kicked my headphone chord on the bed and muted the audio for a few seconds. Hopefully it’s not too noticeable.

Thanks for listening to the podcast this year and we should have more episodes for you in 2020! Keep listening and spreading the word about the show.

The transition track done is by Silent Partner and it’s called “Spider Juice.” I got the track on YouTube Audio Library. If you want to write a theme song for the podcast or send over some original transition music that’s fitting for the podcast, let me know!

