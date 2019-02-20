Snap Judgments & Predictions Of The 91st Academy Awards

Before you watch the clusterfucked, non-hosting Oscars this Sunday February 24th 2019, …Adam and I give our predictions and snap judgments of the movies nominated. Granted, we haven’t seen or heard of some of these movies… If you want to win your office Oscar pools, probably not a good idea to go by us.

Plus, there may be a minor spoilers here and there so…there’s your warning.



Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Adam: While these are all fine films, I assume, only Roma was about the founder of the Onion Loaf ™, Tony Roma. God bless you, Tony Roma, and your giant brick of crispy fried goodness.

Bryan: Netflix should remake A Star Is Born in a few years for a 6th time and have the audience decide what happens with the “Jack” character at the end of it. Maybe he gets shot by drug dealers or falls off the stage at Glastonbury?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Adam: Just give Willem Dafoe the award. The poor guy looks like Jim Carrey got beaten with Rudy Giuliani’s ugly stick.

Bryan: Rami Malek’s fake teeth were snubbed!

Best Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Adam: Yalitza Aparicio was incredible as the long-suffering wife of the Onion Loaf.

Bryan: At least when The Rock started acting, he switched to his real name to Dwayne Johnson. Ball is in your court, Lady Gaga!

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Adam: How exactly did Adam Driver get on this list?

Bryan: Doesn’t Sam Elliott play the same character in every movie? Sometimes with or without a mustache? So basically he’s Sam Elliott playing Sam Elliott.

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adam: Marina De Tavira was a revelation as the Onion Loaf’s dipping sauce.

Bryan: I feel like buying a shitload of markers and crossing out the u in posters for The Favourite.

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Adam: Spike Lee for 25th Hour

Bryan: What do you mean Bryan Singer wasn’t nominated for Bohemian Rhapsody? He was so punctual on set and never argued with the cast and crew! Plus, he’s had such positive articles written about his personal life too that I’m sure everyone at the Oscars will want to talk about it on the red carpet.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackKklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Adam: Ballad of an Onion Loaf

Bryan: I have no jokes for this one so I’ll just say I’m rooting for BlackKklansman because that was a great movie out of this batch.

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adam: Avengers: Infinity Loaf

Bryan: I think Adam really wants some bread. His attempt at bread puns is pita-ful.

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Adam: Is it just me, or does “Favourite” look weird with the “u”? Kind of looks like “Flouride.”

Bryan: Whatever movie is black & white will win.

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adam: Spidey-Verse was legitimately great. But it wasn’t Pixar, so see-ya.

Bryan: Spider-Verse’s animation was too comic book-y.

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Adam: As someone who only watches films for the costumes, I have to give this to Mary Queen of Poppins.

Bryan: It didn’t take much to dress up Tom Waits as a Prospector for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Best Editing

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Adam: Bohemian Rhapsody should win this for editing a fascinating band’s lengthy career as a cheesy highlights reel.

Bryan: Not sure how Bohemian Rhapsody can win this when the movie skipped around like someone was sitting on the skip forward button on the remote.

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Adam: I’m just a small-town production design amateur hobbyist who perhaps should not deign to judge the production design of fancy Tinseltown, but, in my humble opinion, Black Panther had both production and design, I would imagine.

Bryan: The most Britishy movie always wins this, so congrats The Favourite!

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Adam: A Quiet Place??? The movie without sound?? Are you fucking kidding me??

Bryan: The Academy will probably give Black Panther this award so the comic horde doesn’t riot.

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Adam: Actually, going back to production design, why did Wakanda have futuristic skyscrapers with huts sticking out of them? I’m kind of offended by that.

Bryan: Here’s an idea to make The Academy Awards shorter, merge these two categories together already because it’s rare for two different movies to win both Editing and Mixing.

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Adam: The one about Rude Boy George. You know – Minding the Gap.

Bryan: I know that Solo: A Star Wars Story wasn’t the best movie but I don’t think you needed to jail the actor and make a documentary about it.

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Adam: I heard Period is a period piece. About menstruation.

Bryan: There’s a short documentary about Avengers: End Game already?

Foreign Language Film

Never Look Away, Germany

Shoplifters, Japan

Capernaum, Lebanon

Roma, Mexico

Cold War, Poland

Adam: Onion Loafs are from Mexico? Tear down that wall, Mr. Trump!!

Bryan: Roma will probably win every award including this obvious one.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Adam: Vice for making Dick Cheney look like a human.

Bryan: Christian Bale gained all that weight to play Dick Cheney. What makeup was needed? Gray dye for his hair?

Music (Original Score)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Adam: As someone who only watches movies to hear the faint music in the background, this has to go to… (insert your favorite one here)

Bryan: I honestly don’t think any of these scores are that memorable so I’m sure Desplat will win for Isle of Dogs since he wins every year.

Music (Original Song)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

Adam: The guy who wrote Shallow was once in JC Superska. True story!

Bryan: Sam Elliott should sue Bradley Cooper for stealing his voice.

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Adam: As someone who only watches animated short films for their Chinese pork buns, this one has to go to One Small Step. A delightful movie about a Chinese pork bun that learns to walk.

Bryan: Bao teaches us that your Mother wants to eat you alive.

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Adam: These all sound creepy.

Bryan: In order to have a short film nominated for an Oscar, the criteria is the movie needs to be one word.

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adam: Ready Player One was packed with so many wonderful childhood cultural references and yet felt so hollow and unsatisfying that I question the objective awesomeness of the 80s. So this one goes to First Man, the biopic about the brave first person to eat an Onion Loaf.

Bryan: Avengers: Infinity Loaf..errrr War! Dammit Adam! That should win something because the effects for that were amazing!