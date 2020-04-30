ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (April 2020)

It’s the end of April, still quarantined, still batshit crazed but at least there’s some new music to listen to! It’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of New Music. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Goldfinger, The Aquabats, The Chinkees, NOFX, Bad Suns, Rogue Wave, Chris Trapper, Jordan Klassen, Slightly Stoopid, Big B, Enemy Radio, Victor Rice, The Spitfires, Dropkick Murphys and more!



Playlist:

1. Goldfinger – Here in Your Bedroom

2. The Aquabats! – Pajamazon!

3. The Chinkees – Trace the Morning Time

4. We Are The Union – Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad

5. The Bar Stool Preachers – State of Emergency

6. Call Me Malcolm – Wake Up, The Monster Said

7. Rehasher – Turn Inside Out

8. NOFX – Prbod

9. Faux Replika – Look Around

10. The Psychedelic Furs – No-One

11. Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

12. Blossoms – If You Think This Is Real Life

13. Bad Suns – I’m Not Having Any Fun

14. Rogue Wave – Aesop Rock

15. Jordan Klassen – I Want To Move In To Your House

16. Day Wave – Empty

17. Tim Myers, Zach Rogue – Horizons (Freedom Is Here)

18. Chris Trapper – Make It Through

19. Jesse Malin – Backstabbers

20. The White Buffalo – No History

21. Jon Snodgrass – Mama Tired

22. Slightly Stoopid – The Gambler

23. Big B, The Felons Club – Down

24. Michael Franti & Spearhead – How We Living

25. Enemy Radio – 2020

26. Buju Banton – Ganja Man

27. SOJA, Collie Buddz – A Brief History

28. Mykal Rose – Weed Plan

29. Everton Blender – Long Hair Harry

30. Tropidelic, Dirty Heads – Snowman (with Dirty Heads)

31. Unified Highway – The Truth

32. RAT BOY – BRAVE NEW WORLD

33. Mayer Hawthorne – Chasing the Feeling

34. Holy Hive – Didn’t You Say

35. The Devonns – Blood Red Blues (Protest Song)

36. The Movement, Collie Buddz – Alien

37. Victor Rice – Simão

38. Crazy Baldhead – Soft Landing

39. The Red Stripes – Made In Hong Kong Dub

40. The Prizefighters – The Prizefighter Beat

41. The Slackers, Sugarshack Sessions – Working Overtime (Live at Sugarshack Sessions)

42. The Dendrites – No Money No Sunshine

43. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Rina Katahira – Lying Lips

44. The Spitfires – Tear This Place Right Down!

45. Peter Bjorn and John – Simple Song of Sin

46. Fruit Bats – Shane

47. The Little Hands Of Asphalt – Accidents & Time

48. Mike Herrera – Superman

49. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – I Think We’re Alone Now

50. Radkey – Ain’t No Sunshine

51. Left Alone – Trouble Walking

52. Bankrupt – Nightbreed

53. Dropkick Murphys – Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

54. Fiddler’s Green – Victor and His Demons – Acoustic Live

55. Charger – Stay Down

56. Killswitch Engage – I Can’t Be the Only One

57. Cro-Mags – The Final Test

58. As I Lay Dying – Destruction or Strength

59. New Found Glory – Shook By Your Shaved Head

60. Pepper, Collie Buddz – Change

61. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Make A Name

62. KBong, Mihali – Good To Hear Music

63. Duane Stephenson – Jealous

64. Ras Rebel, Mykal Rose – Boss Lion

65. Tippa Irie, Blend Mishkin – Active

66. Mortimer – Road to Trod

67. Reggae PowerHouse Band, Luciano – Done Dead Already

68. Bushman – Can’t Fool the Youth

69. Tippa Irie – Got To Do Better

70. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – We’re All Gonna Die

71. Chencha Berrinches – Ring of Fire

72. Desorden Público – Where Is the Future?

73. Skatune Network – Basket Case

74. Something To Do – Stay Inside

75. Green Day – Oh Love – Otis Big Guitar Mix

76. Boston Manor – Plasticine Dreams

77. 999 – Don’t Wanna Know

78. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Simple Girl

79. MxPx – Forget It All

80. The Kooks – Something To Say

81. Lord Fowl – Glorious Babylon

82. Danzig – Is It so Strange