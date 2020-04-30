ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (April 2020)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 30th, 2020
It’s the end of April, still quarantined, still batshit crazed but at least there’s some new music to listen to! It’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of New Music. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Goldfinger, The Aquabats, The Chinkees, NOFX, Bad Suns, Rogue Wave, Chris Trapper, Jordan Klassen, Slightly Stoopid, Big B, Enemy Radio, Victor Rice, The Spitfires, Dropkick Murphys and more!
Playlist:
1. Goldfinger – Here in Your Bedroom
2. The Aquabats! – Pajamazon!
3. The Chinkees – Trace the Morning Time
4. We Are The Union – Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad
5. The Bar Stool Preachers – State of Emergency
6. Call Me Malcolm – Wake Up, The Monster Said
7. Rehasher – Turn Inside Out
8. NOFX – Prbod
9. Faux Replika – Look Around
10. The Psychedelic Furs – No-One
11. Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
12. Blossoms – If You Think This Is Real Life
13. Bad Suns – I’m Not Having Any Fun
14. Rogue Wave – Aesop Rock
15. Jordan Klassen – I Want To Move In To Your House
16. Day Wave – Empty
17. Tim Myers, Zach Rogue – Horizons (Freedom Is Here)
18. Chris Trapper – Make It Through
19. Jesse Malin – Backstabbers
20. The White Buffalo – No History
21. Jon Snodgrass – Mama Tired
22. Slightly Stoopid – The Gambler
23. Big B, The Felons Club – Down
24. Michael Franti & Spearhead – How We Living
25. Enemy Radio – 2020
26. Buju Banton – Ganja Man
27. SOJA, Collie Buddz – A Brief History
28. Mykal Rose – Weed Plan
29. Everton Blender – Long Hair Harry
30. Tropidelic, Dirty Heads – Snowman (with Dirty Heads)
31. Unified Highway – The Truth
32. RAT BOY – BRAVE NEW WORLD
33. Mayer Hawthorne – Chasing the Feeling
34. Holy Hive – Didn’t You Say
35. The Devonns – Blood Red Blues (Protest Song)
36. The Movement, Collie Buddz – Alien
37. Victor Rice – Simão
38. Crazy Baldhead – Soft Landing
39. The Red Stripes – Made In Hong Kong Dub
40. The Prizefighters – The Prizefighter Beat
41. The Slackers, Sugarshack Sessions – Working Overtime (Live at Sugarshack Sessions)
42. The Dendrites – No Money No Sunshine
43. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Rina Katahira – Lying Lips
44. The Spitfires – Tear This Place Right Down!
45. Peter Bjorn and John – Simple Song of Sin
46. Fruit Bats – Shane
47. The Little Hands Of Asphalt – Accidents & Time
48. Mike Herrera – Superman
49. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – I Think We’re Alone Now
50. Radkey – Ain’t No Sunshine
51. Left Alone – Trouble Walking
52. Bankrupt – Nightbreed
53. Dropkick Murphys – Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding
54. Fiddler’s Green – Victor and His Demons – Acoustic Live
55. Charger – Stay Down
56. Killswitch Engage – I Can’t Be the Only One
57. Cro-Mags – The Final Test
58. As I Lay Dying – Destruction or Strength
59. New Found Glory – Shook By Your Shaved Head
60. Pepper, Collie Buddz – Change
61. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Make A Name
62. KBong, Mihali – Good To Hear Music
63. Duane Stephenson – Jealous
64. Ras Rebel, Mykal Rose – Boss Lion
65. Tippa Irie, Blend Mishkin – Active
66. Mortimer – Road to Trod
67. Reggae PowerHouse Band, Luciano – Done Dead Already
68. Bushman – Can’t Fool the Youth
69. Tippa Irie – Got To Do Better
70. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – We’re All Gonna Die
71. Chencha Berrinches – Ring of Fire
72. Desorden Público – Where Is the Future?
73. Skatune Network – Basket Case
74. Something To Do – Stay Inside
75. Green Day – Oh Love – Otis Big Guitar Mix
76. Boston Manor – Plasticine Dreams
77. 999 – Don’t Wanna Know
78. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Simple Girl
79. MxPx – Forget It All
80. The Kooks – Something To Say
81. Lord Fowl – Glorious Babylon
82. Danzig – Is It so Strange