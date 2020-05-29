ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (May 2020)
May 29th, 2020
It’s the end of May 2020…I think. It’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of New Music. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. There was a lot of great music to come out in May! The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Iration, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Gizmo Varillas, Holy Hive, Levellers, Alternate Routes, Lee Fields, Willie Nile, Jordan Klassen, Bouncing Souls, Ballyhoo, Bar Stool Preachers, Sea Girls and more!
Playlist:
1. Iration, Eric Rachmany, Stick Figure – Right Here Right Now (feat. Eric Rachmany and Stick Figure)
2. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Higher Rank
3. SOJA, Bobby Lee, The Movement – Beacon Of Light
4. Jesse Royal, Collie Buddz – Ooh La La
5. Gizmo Varillas – Born Again
6. Holy Hive – Hypnosis
7. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Thinking About You
8. The Devonns – Green Light
9. Menahan Street Band – Queens Highway
10. Levellers – Calling Out
11. The Rifles, Joel Stoker – Stuck Inside
12. The Bouncing Souls – World on Fire
13. Green Day – Dreaming
14. Frank Turner – Photosynthesis (Live)
15. Willie Nile – Run Free
16. Billy Bragg – Can’t Be There Today
17. The Alternate Routes – If I Ever
18. Jordan Klassen – Ministry Of Doubt
19. Sea Girls – Do You Really Wanna Know?
20. UNEQUAL, Band of Horses – Items Taken
21. Blossoms – Paperback Writer – In Isolation
22. Janet Devlin – Holy Water
23. Langhorne Slim, Twain, Sugarshack Sessions – Private Property feat. Twain (Sugarshack Sessions)
24. Wallows – With A Little Help From My Friends
25. Two Door Cinema Club – Isolation
26. Bad Suns – Unstable
27. Ballyhoo! – Social Drinker
28. The Spitfires – Life Worth Living
29. Victor Rice – Bebida
30. The Big Takeover – Weight of the World
31. Catbite – White Riot
32. The Chinkees – Our Lips Are Coming Right Through
33. The Aquabats! – No One Wants to Party!
34. The Bar Stool Preachers – When This World Ends
35. Call Me Malcolm – What You Burn
36. Bumpin Uglies – Suburbia
37. The Holophonics – Drowning, Louder
38. Sharkanoid – Flesh and Bones
39. We Are Scientists – I Cut My Own Hair
40. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Switchin’ to Glide
41. The Holophonics – Don’t Buy the Hype
42. Half Past Two – Legacy
43. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Rivers of Babylon
44. Buju Banton, John Legend – Memories
45. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Sun and Moon
46. Backbeat Soundsystem – Disquietude
47. Duane Stephenson – God Nah Sleep
48. Unified Highway – Two Days
49. Flowmads, KBong – Blessings
50. Mihali, Iya Terra – All Day
51. Sons of Paradise, Signal Fire – What a World
52. Mike Love, Collie Buddz – These Are My Roots
53. Joey Cape, Kye Smith, Lindsay McDougall, Joel Attenborough – Fortunate Son
54. Swingin’ Utters – Innocence
55. MxPx – Worries
56. The Real McKenzies – Beer and Loathing
57. Alice Cooper – Don’t Give Up
58. Killswitch Engage – I Feel Alive Again
59. Panic Problem – Work Sucks in General
60. New Found Glory – Himalaya
61. Goldfinger – Counting The Days (Live)
62. Snuff – Conductor 71
63. Real Sickies – Cabin Fever
64. Diamonds and Guns – San Francisco – Demo
65. Easy Killer – Best Friend’s Mom
66. Late For Life – Liye
67. Buster Shuffle -You Spoke Louder Everyday (Unsung Heroes- Iqbal Masih)
68. Too Many Crooks – House on the Hill
69. No Sports – Girlie, Girlie – 25Th Anniversary Version
70. Chainska Brassika – Move Your Feet – Live @ BBC Maida Vale
71. Matamoska! – Band Geek Mafia
72. The JB Conspiracy – Falling Down
73. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Pursuit of Liberty
74. Jeff Rosenstock – Scram!
75. Western Addiction – Wildflowers of Italy
76. Suburban Legends – No High Fives – Live Quarantine Session
77. Jonnygo Figure – Unemployment
78. Luciano, Runkus – Use Jah Words
79. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Collie Buddz – Time and Reflection
80. Clannad – Do Na Dlo Sv (From Last of the Mohicans)
