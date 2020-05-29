ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (May 2020)

It’s the end of May 2020…I think. It’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of New Music. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. There was a lot of great music to come out in May! The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Iration, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Gizmo Varillas, Holy Hive, Levellers, Alternate Routes, Lee Fields, Willie Nile, Jordan Klassen, Bouncing Souls, Ballyhoo, Bar Stool Preachers, Sea Girls and more!



Playlist:

1. Iration, Eric Rachmany, Stick Figure – Right Here Right Now (feat. Eric Rachmany and Stick Figure)

2. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Higher Rank

3. SOJA, Bobby Lee, The Movement – Beacon Of Light

4. Jesse Royal, Collie Buddz – Ooh La La

5. Gizmo Varillas – Born Again

6. Holy Hive – Hypnosis

7. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Thinking About You

8. The Devonns – Green Light

9. Menahan Street Band – Queens Highway

10. Levellers – Calling Out

11. The Rifles, Joel Stoker – Stuck Inside

12. The Bouncing Souls – World on Fire

13. Green Day – Dreaming

14. Frank Turner – Photosynthesis (Live)

15. Willie Nile – Run Free

16. Billy Bragg – Can’t Be There Today

17. The Alternate Routes – If I Ever

18. Jordan Klassen – Ministry Of Doubt

19. Sea Girls – Do You Really Wanna Know?

20. UNEQUAL, Band of Horses – Items Taken

21. Blossoms – Paperback Writer – In Isolation

22. Janet Devlin – Holy Water

23. Langhorne Slim, Twain, Sugarshack Sessions – Private Property feat. Twain (Sugarshack Sessions)

24. Wallows – With A Little Help From My Friends

25. Two Door Cinema Club – Isolation

26. Bad Suns – Unstable

27. Ballyhoo! – Social Drinker

28. The Spitfires – Life Worth Living

29. Victor Rice – Bebida

30. The Big Takeover – Weight of the World

31. Catbite – White Riot

32. The Chinkees – Our Lips Are Coming Right Through

33. The Aquabats! – No One Wants to Party!

34. The Bar Stool Preachers – When This World Ends

35. Call Me Malcolm – What You Burn

36. Bumpin Uglies – Suburbia

37. The Holophonics – Drowning, Louder

38. Sharkanoid – Flesh and Bones

39. We Are Scientists – I Cut My Own Hair

40. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Switchin’ to Glide

41. The Holophonics – Don’t Buy the Hype

42. Half Past Two – Legacy

43. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Rivers of Babylon

44. Buju Banton, John Legend – Memories

45. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Sun and Moon

46. Backbeat Soundsystem – Disquietude

47. Duane Stephenson – God Nah Sleep

48. Unified Highway – Two Days

49. Flowmads, KBong – Blessings

50. Mihali, Iya Terra – All Day

51. Sons of Paradise, Signal Fire – What a World

52. Mike Love, Collie Buddz – These Are My Roots

53. Joey Cape, Kye Smith, Lindsay McDougall, Joel Attenborough – Fortunate Son

54. Swingin’ Utters – Innocence

55. MxPx – Worries

56. The Real McKenzies – Beer and Loathing

57. Alice Cooper – Don’t Give Up

58. Killswitch Engage – I Feel Alive Again

59. Panic Problem – Work Sucks in General

60. New Found Glory – Himalaya

61. Goldfinger – Counting The Days (Live)

62. Snuff – Conductor 71

63. Real Sickies – Cabin Fever

64. Diamonds and Guns – San Francisco – Demo

65. Easy Killer – Best Friend’s Mom

66. Late For Life – Liye

67. Buster Shuffle -You Spoke Louder Everyday (Unsung Heroes- Iqbal Masih)

68. Too Many Crooks – House on the Hill

69. No Sports – Girlie, Girlie – 25Th Anniversary Version

70. Chainska Brassika – Move Your Feet – Live @ BBC Maida Vale

71. Matamoska! – Band Geek Mafia

72. The JB Conspiracy – Falling Down

73. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Pursuit of Liberty

74. Jeff Rosenstock – Scram!

75. Western Addiction – Wildflowers of Italy

76. Suburban Legends – No High Fives – Live Quarantine Session

77. Jonnygo Figure – Unemployment

78. Luciano, Runkus – Use Jah Words

79. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Collie Buddz – Time and Reflection

80. Clannad – Do Na Dlo Sv (From Last of the Mohicans)

You can listen to other playlists on Spotify here.