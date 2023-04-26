The Alternate Routes and Red Wanting Blue Playing A Few Shows This May
Music News | Apr 26th, 2023
Photo by Bryan Kremkau
The Alternate Routes and Red Wanting Blue will be playing a few shows in the Northeast in CT, PA, DC and MA in May.
The shows will feature a full Alternate Routes set, a full Red Wanting Blue set, and lots of collaborations.
May 17th
Park City Music Hall
Bridgeport, CT
Tickets
May 18th
World Cafe Live
Philadelphia, PA
Tickets
May 19th
The Hamilton
Washington, DC
Tickets
May 20th
The Center for the Arts
Natick, MA
Tickets