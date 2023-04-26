The Alternate Routes and Red Wanting Blue Playing A Few Shows This May

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Alternate Routes and Red Wanting Blue will be playing a few shows in the Northeast in CT, PA, DC and MA in May.



The shows will feature a full Alternate Routes set, a full Red Wanting Blue set, and lots of collaborations.

May 17th

Park City Music Hall

Bridgeport, CT

Tickets

May 18th

World Cafe Live

Philadelphia, PA

Tickets

May 19th

The Hamilton

Washington, DC

Tickets

May 20th

The Center for the Arts

Natick, MA

Tickets