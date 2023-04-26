The Alternate Routes and Red Wanting Blue Playing A Few Shows This May

Music News | Apr 26th, 2023

Written By:

Alternate Routes
Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Alternate Routes and Red Wanting Blue will be playing a few shows in the Northeast in CT, PA, DC and MA in May.

The shows will feature a full Alternate Routes set, a full Red Wanting Blue set, and lots of collaborations.

May 17th
Park City Music Hall
Bridgeport, CT
Tickets

May 18th
World Cafe Live
Philadelphia, PA
Tickets

May 19th
The Hamilton
Washington, DC
Tickets

May 20th
The Center for the Arts
Natick, MA
Tickets

Topics:

, , , , , ,