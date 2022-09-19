Bedouin Soundclash Premiere “Walk Through Fire” Music Video featuring Aimee Interrupter

The Bedouin Soundclash. Image taken from music video

Bedouin Soundclash have been releasing some bangers recently, the latest being “Walk Through Fire” featuring Aimee Interrupter of the Interrupters. The single came out the other day and now the music video is here as well!



You can listen to the EP Walk Through Fire now on streaming platforms but expect a full-length out next month via Dine Alone Records! Based on the songs I’ve been hearing already, can’t wait to hear the rest!