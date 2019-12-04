Daniel Craig’s James Bond Is Back With No Time To Die – Watch The Trailer!

I still have yet to see Spectre but at least No Time To Die looks decent. I guess I have some time to catch up and watch that movie before this one. This will be the 25th James Bond movie and most likely the last Daniel Craig Bond. The trailer or teaser trailer (they show a lot) for No Time To Die premiered this morning and it looks interesting.



The plot synopsis for the movie:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright.