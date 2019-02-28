Dark Phoenix Trailer Is Here. Do You Care?
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 28th, 2019
The trailer Dark Phoenix is here and is probably the last X-Men movie under the Fox name. I still haven’t seen X-Men: Apocalypse but at this point, I’m kind of not interested in this anymore since X-Men will show up in the MCU at some point.
I loved X-Men First Class and Days of Future Past but since then, I just feel like the movies can be so much better than what they have been. This new trailer looks okay but I just kind of want to see what Marvel and the MCU will do with X-Men now…I was never a fan of the Dark Phoenix stuff in the animated series, it was just too weird for me but maybe this movie will be good?
The movie is written and directed by: Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain
In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.