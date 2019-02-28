Dark Phoenix Trailer Is Here. Do You Care?

The trailer Dark Phoenix is here and is probably the last X-Men movie under the Fox name. I still haven’t seen X-Men: Apocalypse but at this point, I’m kind of not interested in this anymore since X-Men will show up in the MCU at some point.



I loved X-Men First Class and Days of Future Past but since then, I just feel like the movies can be so much better than what they have been. This new trailer looks okay but I just kind of want to see what Marvel and the MCU will do with X-Men now…I was never a fan of the Dark Phoenix stuff in the animated series, it was just too weird for me but maybe this movie will be good?

The movie is written and directed by: Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain