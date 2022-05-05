HBO Releases Another Official Teaser Trailer for House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon / HBO. Image taken from trailer.

House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel, set 200 years before the events of GOT. It’s based on the book that George R.R. Martin wrote about the history of the Targaryens called Fire & Blood. We already got a quick teaser trailer last year but HBO decided to release another teaser trailer with some more footage from the show.



The teaser trailer looks cool but hasn’t excited me just yet like the trailers of Game of Thrones season 1 did. With the fallout of the last season from fans (not me), I’m not sure this will be as successful. HBO is still putting a hefty number of money into each episode though. I hope it pays off because I’d love to get back into Westeros for an extensive time instead of just one-off season.

This teaser gives us more looks at some of the characters like Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Matt Smith is heavily featured throughout the most it seems, unless he’s just the one actor that stands out to me. I’m definitely going to watch this but I hope it wows us like GOT did most seasons.

The series will debut August 21st.