House of the Dragon Teaser Trailer Premiered This Morning!

Fans of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones will be happy to know HBO’s House of the Dragon prequel series has it’s first teaser trailer! I’m sold, of course I am…As much as I had some questions about the final season of GOT, I still loved the series so much. I seriously don’t understand the hate for it after it delivered on so many seasons. But anyway, the new series looks really cool and I’m down for it!



This series looks promising, and gives us a quick glimpse of some characters and how the Iron Throne looked 200 years ago. Something how it was described in the books too, which is nice. You get really quick shots of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans and some other actors.

Ramin Djawadi is returning as composer too so I’ll be looking forward to more music from him set in these worlds.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. And Blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings — dragons did.”

House Of The Dragon is coming to HBO Max in 2022.