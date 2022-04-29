Jesse Malin and Eugene Hutz Cover The Pogues For Ukraine Benefit

Jesse Malin / Eugene Hutz. Image taken from YouTube video.

Jesse Malin and Eugene Hutz from Gogol Bordello have covered the classic Pogues song “If I Should Fall from Grace with God.” They recently played it live at City Winery in NYC for an Ukraine Benefit and now they have premiered a music video & single for it.



The duo perform the song in NYC, it was directed and filmed by Ehud Lazin and you can buy the song on Bandcamp here. All proceeds to The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and the development of democracy, a free market economy and human rights in Ukraine, and the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine. Learn more here.

