Gogol Bordello Announces “Solidaritine” Tour In Support of Ukraine

Gogol Bordello have announced tour dates in support of Ukraine (frontman Eugene Hutz is from there). The band announced they will be “going on tour to spread the message of freedom for Ukraine. Every show of the upcoming “Solidaritine” tour will be dedicated to the brave Ukrainian defenders, and a significant portion of proceeds will go to Ukraine’s battle for democracy. We will also partner with human rights organizations providing relief in Ukraine throughout the tour.”



Amigo The Devil will offer support for most dates. Check local venue listings for more info. Presale tickets will be available starting Wed, March 9 at 12pm ET: https://gogolbordello.shop.ticketstoday.com

SOLIDARITINE TOUR

May 04 – Boston, MA

May 05 – New Haven, CT

May 06 – Jersey City, NJ

May 07 – Washington, DC

May 09 – Charlottesville, VA

May 10 – Asheville, NC

May 11 – Raleigh, NC

May 13 – Atlanta, GA

May 14 – St. Petersburg, FL

May 15 – Orlando, FL

May 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

May 18 – Birmingham, AL

May 19 – New Orleans, LA

May 20 – Chattanooga, TN

May 21 – Nashville, TN

Tickets on sale Fri, March 11 at 10am (local venue time) at gogolbordello.com.

Also on March 10th, Eugene Hutz and many others are playing City Winery to support Ukraine and raise money for the troops. It was sold out I thought but Jesse Malin posted that there was additional tickets available for it as well.