Dropkick Murphys Announce St Patrick’s Day Tour 2019

Dropkick Murphys annual St Patrick’s Day Tour 2019 has been announced and it will start off in Poughkeepsie, NY at the Mid Hudson Civic Center on February 17th. Booze & Glory, Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One, & Amigo The Devil will support the majority of the dates. There will obviously be a lot of Boston area shows as well. The interrupters will be direct support for the Thursday night HOB show, and the Devil Makes three will be direct support at Tsongas matinee. tickets go on sale Friday!



Tour Dates:

FEB 17 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid-Hudson Civic Center

FEB 18 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

FEB 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

FEB 20 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

FEB 23 – Wichita, KW – The Cotillion

FEB 24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

FEB 25 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

FEB 27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

MAR 1 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

MAR 2 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

MAR 4 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

MAR 05 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

MAR 06 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues *

MAR 08 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

MAR 09 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

MAR 10 – Richmond, VA – The National

MAR 11 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall

MAR 12 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

MAR 14 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues +

MAR 15 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues ^

MAR 16 – Lowell, MA – Dropkick Murphys – Micky Ward St. Patrick’s Day Blowout – MATINEE, 12PM Doors %

MAR 16 – Lowell, MA – Dropkick Murphys – Micky Ward St. Patrick’s Day Blowout – Night Show plus full professional boxing card, 6PM Doors

MAR 17 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues #

* with Booze & Glory, Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One, TBA

+ with The Interrupters, Stop Calling Me Frank

^ with Booze & Glory, Amigo The Devil

% Matinee Show with The Devil Makes Three, Booze & Glory

# with Lenny Lashley’s Gang Of One, TBA