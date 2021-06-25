Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Official Trailer Is Out

We’ve gotten some teaser trailers of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but now we have an official trailer too. The trailer shows us some more back story, but mainly Chang-Chi (played by Simu Liu) who must confront his past and his evil Father. It feels like Marvel but very different too – well based on the trailers. We’ll see how it plays out in September.



Oh yeah, there’s also a cameo from a certain villain that has appeared in a very early MCU movie. At least that’s what people on the internet are guessing.

The cast also includes Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie’s screenplay was written by David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham and was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

The movie will be out in theaters September 3rd.