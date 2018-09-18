Marvel’s Captain Marvel Teaser Trailer Is Here!

Marvel’s Captain Marvel will be out in March and the first trailer debuted on Good Morning America this morning. We’ve seen the on-set photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel but now we get to see quick glimpses of her and this movie that takes places in the 90s. Looking forward to it!



Nick Fury and Phil Coulson are both in the movie as well, looking a lot younger and with hair! We also get to see Ronan and Korath from Guardians of the Galaxy since they are Kree. The movie doesn’t look like it’s a pure origin story and probably you learn of her past through flashbacks and her remembering. Definitely an interesting way for a first movie. I’m excited and looking forward to see how badass Brie Larson and Captain Marvel are.

The movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, written by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace.