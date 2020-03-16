NOFX Release New Song While Most Are Stuck Inside from COVID-19

Most bands had to cancel their tours and others are just having a tough time promoting music while everyone is concerned about their health. Every industry is grinding to a screeching halt but that doesn’t mean bands and musicians are sitting idly. NOFX have released a new song and plan on releasing a bunch to hold people over while everyone is stuck inside their homes.



The new album is scheduled to be released this summer at some point. Hopefully the zombies aren’t overrunning the world by then.

Watch the video for the song “I Love You More Than I Hate Me.” Kind of a dark one.