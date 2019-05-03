Protoje Performed “Like This” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Last Night

Protoje performed the song “Like This” from his Grammy nominated album A Matter of Time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. I believe this was his first televised performance, it definitely won’t be the last!



Last week, he unleashed his new single “Not Another Word” which features fellow Jamaican artists, Agent Sasco (formerly Assassin) and Lila Iké, and is co-produced by Zion I Kings and Protoje. He will continue to drop new music throughout the summer.

Protoje will hit the road beginning next month touring the United States and Europe, with stops at the California Roots Music Festival, Summer Jam Festival and a string of dates with Rebelution. BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn! also just announced that he will headline a free park show at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY.

Tour Dates:

May 25 – California Roots Music Festival – Monterey, California (Usa)

June 13 – Albuquerque, New Mexico (Usa)

June 14 – Flagstaff, Arizona (Usa)

June 15 – Chula Vist, California (Usa)

June 16 – Santa Barbara, California (Usa)

June 19- Fresno, California (Usa)

June 20 – Avila Beach, California (Usa)

June 21 – Sacramento, California (Usa)

June 22 – Berkeley, California (Usa)

June 27 – Celebrate Brooklyn! (Prospect Park) – Brooklyn, Ny

June 29 – Catalpa Festival – Auxerre, France

June 30 – Festival Couleurs Café – Bruxelles, Belgium

July 4 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy

July 5 – Reithalle – Berne, Switzerland

July 6 – Summer Jam Festival – Cologne, Germany

July 7 – Afas – Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 20 – Reggae Sumfest – Jamaica

July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Usa)

August 1 – Boston, Massachusetts (Usa)

August 2 – Portland, Oregan (Usa)

August 3 – New York, New York (Usa)

August 4 – Asbury Park – New Jersey (Usa)

August 8 – Oyafestival – Oslo, Norway

August 11 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 14 – St. Augustine, Florida (Usa)

August 15 – St. Augustine, Florida (Usa)

August 16 – Cocoa, Florida (Usa)

August 24 – Morrison, Colorado (Usa)

August 29 – Mesa, Arizona (Usa)

August 30 – Las Vegas, Nevada (Usa)

August 31 – Las Vegas, Nevada (Usa)

September 1 – Placerville, California (Usa)