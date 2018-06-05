RUDEBOY: The Story of Trojan Records Trailer Is a Must-See!

Didn’t know this movie was coming out but it’s skyrocketed to the top of my list of movies to see this year! RUDEBOY: The Story of Trojan Records, is a documentary about Trojan Records and the unity of black and white cultures in the UK and Jamaica. Trojan Records is celebrating 50 years this year and this just looks solid to me! It’s got a lot of awesome people featured in the movie as well like Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Toots Hibbert, Ken Boothe, Neville Staple, Marcia Griffiths, Dave Barker, Dandy Livingstone, Lloyd Coxsone, Pauline Black, and Derrick Morgan.



A film about the love affair between Jamaican and British Youth culture told through the prism of one the most iconic record labels in history, TROJAN RECORDS.

Combining archive footage, interview and drama – RUDEBOY tells the story of Trojan Records by placing it at the heart of a cultural revolution that unfolded in the council estates and dancefloors of late 60’s and early 70’ Britain and how that period of immigration and innovation transformed popular music and culture. Told by a cast of legendary artists including Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Toots Hibbert, Ken Boothe, Neville Staple, Marcia Griffiths, Dave Barker, Dandy Livingstone, Lloyd Coxsone, Pauline Black, Derrick Morgan and more.