Terminator: Dark Fate Teaser Trailer is Here

We got a badass Terminator: Dark Fate teaser poster yesterday featuring Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton is back!). Now we have the teaser trailer and like with some teaser trailers, it leaves you wanting to know more. Right now, not sure what to make of the movie based on the trailer but it features Ghostrider (Diego Boneta) now as a T-1000 or an upgrade from that, and another female human-like Terminator. And of course you know makes a cameo. I’m hoping this is good and course-corrects the last few lackluster sequels we got.



This featurette explains that this will be the sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day so are all those sequels not canon anymore?

The movie is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and James Cameron is back to produce. It stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. The movie will be out November 1st.

…and for the love of all that is sacred, BRING BACK BRAD FIEDEL’S THEME Junkie XL! duh duh duh duh duh duh.