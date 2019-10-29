The Mandalorian Official Trailer 2 Is Here!

Not like you need much convincing, but The Mandalorian Official Trailer 2 is out tonight and the show just looks awesome! It looks and sounds Star Wars, but definitely feels darker and something different than what we have seen so far with any Star Wars movie. I’m stoked for when Disney Plus will be launching, in just 2 weeks!



I’m also really happy that the show will not be binge-able right off the bat. You’ll have to watch 1 or 2 episodes a week. The reason why I like that is because all these sites that love to spoil things in the headlines of their articles won’t spoil things for me. For people that can’t watch every single episode in a night.

Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus. The series was created by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Taika Waititi.