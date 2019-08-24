The Mandalorian Official Trailer Is Here!

Disney Plus panel at D23 is happening right now in California with so much news it’s hard to type it all up. The official teaser trailer for The Mandalorian has premiered and looks fantastic! It looks dark, Vintage Star Wars and has that sci-fi western feel to it. Sign. Me. Up. Now!



The series will premiere on November 12th when Disney+ launches and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog