The Mandalorian Official Trailer Is Here!
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 23rd, 2019
Disney Plus panel at D23 is happening right now in California with so much news it’s hard to type it all up. The official teaser trailer for The Mandalorian has premiered and looks fantastic! It looks dark, Vintage Star Wars and has that sci-fi western feel to it. Sign. Me. Up. Now!
The series will premiere on November 12th when Disney+ launches and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.