The Toy Story 4 Official Trailer Is Here

The official trailer for Toy Story 4 has hit the web this morning and looks like it’s going to be another tearjerker, but fun one. This is the last one right? I hope Toy Story movies never end but maybe there will be new toys after these, and reboot it when the time is right? Pixar always gets the mindset of a child when it comes to toys, so I think there will be plenty of toy stories to tell for years to come.



Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”)