Venom​: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Premiered This Morning

The fact we’re getting a Venom sequel is baffling to me since the first movie was a surprise hit despite the many flaws of it. It wasn’t a very good movie and this looks like more of the same to me. I guess I’m in the minority here?



The end credits of that movie showed Woody Harrelson as the villain Carnage in jail, and well, that’s what character we’re getting in this movie now. Venom​: Let There Be Carnage is directed by CGI performance king Andy Serkis so we’ll see if the effects and motion capture are better. It’s kind of hard to tell based on the trailer. Plus, this looks like it’s going to be one of those movies where everything is so damn dark and feels like you’re watching it through sunglasses.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson.

Venom​: Let There Be Carnage will be out this Fall, only in theaters September 24th.