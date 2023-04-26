AJJ Share New Single “Candles of Love,” Releasing New Album On May 26th

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

AJJ will release Disposable Everything, their newest album and debut for Hopeless Records, on May 26th, and today the band shared the music video for “Candles of Love.” The band will be playing with The Front Bottoms and Oceanator in May and June. On June 7th, they will be playing a solo FREE show at Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. For my old stomping grounds in NY, they will be playing at Rough Trade on May 29th and Webster Hall on May 31st.



Frontman Sean Bonnette says about the new song and video: “was plucked out of my personal life and thrown on stage by a dear friend. It’s about a wedding present.”

Tracklist

01 Strawberry (Probably)

02 Dissonance

03 Moon Valley High

04 Death Machine

05 White Ghosts

06 Disposable Everything

07 Sean

08 The Baby Panda

09 A Thought of You

10 Candles of Love

11 I Hate Rock and Roll Again

12 Schadenfreude

13 I Wanna Be Your Dog 2

14 All of My Woulds

15 In the Valley

AJJ TOUR DATES

May 6 – Tucson, AZ @ Zia Speedway^

May 6 – Tempe, AZ @ Zia Records^

May 19 – Portland, ME @ Aura * SOLD OUT

May 20 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount * SOLD OUT

May 22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground * SOLD OUT

May 23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground * SOLD OUT

May 25 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

May 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * SOLD OUT

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records^

May 28 – Long Island, NY @ Looney Tunes^

May 29 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade^

May 30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

May 31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

June 1 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #

June 3 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

June 4 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

June 6 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC #

June 7 – Rehoboth, DE @ Dogfish Head (AJJ Only)

June 8 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

June 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

June 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

* = support for The Front Bottoms

# = w/ Oceanator & Gladie

^AJJ acoustic