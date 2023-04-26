AJJ Share New Single “Candles of Love,” Releasing New Album On May 26th
Music News | Apr 26th, 2023
AJJ will release Disposable Everything, their newest album and debut for Hopeless Records, on May 26th, and today the band shared the music video for “Candles of Love.” The band will be playing with The Front Bottoms and Oceanator in May and June. On June 7th, they will be playing a solo FREE show at Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. For my old stomping grounds in NY, they will be playing at Rough Trade on May 29th and Webster Hall on May 31st.
Frontman Sean Bonnette says about the new song and video: “was plucked out of my personal life and thrown on stage by a dear friend. It’s about a wedding present.”
Tracklist
01 Strawberry (Probably)
02 Dissonance
03 Moon Valley High
04 Death Machine
05 White Ghosts
06 Disposable Everything
07 Sean
08 The Baby Panda
09 A Thought of You
10 Candles of Love
11 I Hate Rock and Roll Again
12 Schadenfreude
13 I Wanna Be Your Dog 2
14 All of My Woulds
15 In the Valley
AJJ TOUR DATES
May 6 – Tucson, AZ @ Zia Speedway^
May 6 – Tempe, AZ @ Zia Records^
May 19 – Portland, ME @ Aura * SOLD OUT
May 20 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount * SOLD OUT
May 22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground * SOLD OUT
May 23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground * SOLD OUT
May 25 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
May 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * SOLD OUT
May 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records^
May 28 – Long Island, NY @ Looney Tunes^
May 29 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade^
May 30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #
May 31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #
June 1 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #
June 3 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #
June 4 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony #
June 6 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC #
June 7 – Rehoboth, DE @ Dogfish Head (AJJ Only)
June 8 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #
June 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
June 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
* = support for The Front Bottoms
# = w/ Oceanator & Gladie
^AJJ acoustic