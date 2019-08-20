Watch Killswitch Engage’s Music Video For “The Signal Fire” Featuring Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage have released their new album Atonement on Metal Blade last week and they have released a new music video for their song “the Signal Fire.” The track and the music video, features former singer Howard Jones, which is cool to see in the video.



The video was directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Ian McFarland (The Godfathers of Hardcore, Meshuggah)

Singer Jesse Leach commented about the song and video:

“This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity. This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video. In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message — not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding! There is strength in unity.” “The making of the video was a great experience as well. Just all of us guys hanging out and having fun together. Ian McFarland did a hell of a job capturing the vibe and energy of our performances.”

Jones talked about the day too: