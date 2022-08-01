Watch The Full Andor Official Trailer Now!

Disney/Lucasfilm. Image taken from trailer

Andor is the latest Disney+ Star Wars series that has been in the works for awhile now and it’s finally premiering…a month later than anticipated (3 episode premiere on September 21st). That’s okay, because this looks like it’s going to be a great show! It looks different and has a more sci-fi feel to it than Jedi and Sith lightsabering around the galaxy. Seeing how the rebellion was born is going to be cool, well before Rogue One. I’m game!



Diego Luna leads the cast obviously but having Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly and Stellan Skarsgård in the show will be great too. I noticed some other actors in the trailer like Ben Miles from Coupling, The Crown, V for Vendetta. Another was Anton Lesser who played Qyburn in Game of Thrones. I’m sure there will be some cameos and surprises in there too. You get glimpses in the trailer of more characters you’ve seen in Rogue One; plus a better idea and understanding of the show’s plot.

The show was reported to come out in August but now it’s September. Guess giving She-Hulk some breathing room on the platform? Andor is supposed to have a bunch of episodes this season and just as many in season 2. Either way, I can’t wait for this now!